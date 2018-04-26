Middle Atlantic Products’ Website Wins Two SCN Stellar Service Awards

Easy-to-Use Layout, Rich Feature Set, and Tailored Resources Help Customers Successfully Build Systems to Meet Unique Application Requirements

FAIRFIELD, N.J. –– April 26, 2018— Middle Atlantic Products today announced that the company was recognized with two Stellar Service Awards by the readership of Systems Contractor News (SCN). The Middle Atlantic website (Middleatlantic.com) garnered the Gold Best Website Dealer Portal Award and the Platinum Best Design Services Award, demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing advanced digital capabilities, tools, and resources to deliver relevant and comprehensive support customers need to design best-in-class AV experiences for their clients.

Image 1 of 1

Built with single sign-on (SSO) technology, this integrated digital experience provides every user enhanced access within the website, including displaying product pricing and availability, plus the ability to place and track orders online. The goal is to provide access and tailored content based on each user’s needs — putting the right resources at the customer’s fingertips. For example, for purchasers, the SSO profile indicates their role and provides commerce buttons and pricing; for those in accounting, users are given access to invoices and credit information and can initiate an RMA; and system designers are able to access design tools, specification assets, compatible products, and industry training. Because the design tool is integrated within the site, designers gain the added advantage of being able to collaborate on designs within their companies and are assured of product compatibility across categories.

“Our website is a vital tool for supporting our customers,” said Ryan Tilley, marketing manager, Middle Atlantic Products. “With that in mind, we’re continually striving to enhance the experience by making the site more efficient and intuitive to use, while also ensuring the design tools are the easiest to use with the most value-add in the industry. When users sign on, we can tailor the site to their needs and connect all the relevant products and services that are critical to achieving exceptional AV experiences. We’re very grateful to the readers of SCN for this recognition, as these awards reflect our ongoing commitment to customer-service excellence.”

Other features of the site make it even easier to design great systems for any application, including custom rackshelf search, design tools, and technical documents. The visually rich and interactive feature guides for products and vertical market solutions allow customers to explore how products come together to complete an application. Finally, visitors can share and engage with the site through Middle Atlantic's social media channels, giving them another way to connect with the company and get the support they need as part of the design process.

The fifth-annual SCN Stellar Service Awards honor manufacturers and distributors for exceptional in-house and online training, website dealer portal, sales operation, tech support, design services, and project management platform. Companies were evaluated based on written entries and recognized with platinum, gold, and silver awards.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

# # #

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/MAP/180426MAP.docx

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_Designtools.jpg

Follow Middle Atlantic:

https://twitter.com/middleatlantic

https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.