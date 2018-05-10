Middle Atlantic Hosts AVIXA Women’s Council

The Meeting Showcased Legrand’s Sustainability Achievements and Commitment to Diversity

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — May 10, 2018 —Middle Atlantic Products today announced that the northeastern chapter of AVIXA (Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association) Women’s Council was held at the company’s headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey on April 3. Co-located with Legrand’s elle@LegrandNA local chapter, the event brought together the leaders from elle@LegrandNA and more than 40 other women in the industry to tour Middle Atlantic’s facility and learn how the company is advancing Legrand’s sustainability strategy. The event turnout was the largest ever for a regional AVIXA Women’s Council meeting.

“Along with AVIXA, we recognize how incredibly valuable diversity is for leadership, spurring innovation and recruitment,” said Cheryl Smith, VP of talent management, Legrand. “Hosting this event with AVIXA gave us a welcomed opportunity to broaden the outreach of our Legrand Elle program and spread the message about what we’re doing to bring women engineers, including those early in their career, into our organization and into the AV technology industry at large. Talented employees have a lot of choices these days, especially if they’re mobile. Legrand’s Elle organization provides many initiatives and programs that help nurture and advance women’s leadership skills.”

The event opened with a welcome from Mike Baker, president of Middle Atlantic, followed by tours of the Middle Atlantic facility. During the tour, attendees learned about Middle Atlantic’s industry-leading commitment to sustainability. The tour provided in-depth insight into how sustainability has been one of the driving influences of their customer service excellence. Finally, Aly Courain, Middle Atlantic’s sales and marketing program planner, presented information on how elle@LegrandNA is furthering the mission of AVIXA’s Women’s Group through global and local program and events to provide peer support and drive conversation around personal and professional pursuits. Also during the event, AVNation interviewed Baker, Courain, and Smith for a live podcast episode about the importance of diversity in the AV industry.

elle@Legrand is designed to support and nurture the development of women within the organization with local chapters. Led by six regional leaders, the cornerstone to the local program is focused around Lean In Circles, a concept founded by Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook and author of the book “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead.” Using Sandberg's approach, Circles are made up of small groups of women within each company location who meet monthly to network, openly communicate about issues they're facing, and learn more about each other as well as about other company departments, roles, and processes. In addition to Circles, quarterly in-person gatherings offer cross-circle networking, collaboration, content from guest speakers, and panel discussions.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com. Information about elle@Legrand can be found at www.legrand.us/elle.aspx.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

