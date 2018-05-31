Middle Atlantic Helps the Industry Build System Confidence With Educational Sessions at InfoComm 2018

Middle Atlantic Addresses Key Trends and Challenges in Collaboration and Huddle Spaces, Thermal Management, Power Protection, Rack Design, AV/IT Security, and More

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — May 31, 2018 — As part of continuing efforts to help customers deliver exceptional AV experiences, Middle Atlantic Products today announced multiple learning opportunities at InfoComm 2018, June 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Developed to help integrators and specifiers build their confidence in creating reliable systems in today’s increasingly complex AV environments, the lineup includes 12 Manufacturers’ Trainings as well as additional AVIXA seminars led by Middle Atlantic’s Maxwell Kopsho, director of training, CTS-D, CTS-I; and Joseph Cornwall, AV technology evangelist, CTS-D, CTS-I.

Middle Atlantic’s InfoComm 2018 Manufacturers' Training will be held in Room N229 and include the following sessions:

Tuesday, June 5:

AV/IT — Security — Protecting Your AV Infrastructure and Investment (Basic and Intermediate)

Wednesday, June 6:

Dispelling the Top 5 Myths of Power Protection

Active Learning Space Design: Transforming Spaces Into Active Inspired Learning and Student Collaboration Experiences Using Middle Atlantic Products and Legrand AV Division Solutions

Using NOCs and VNOCs for AV Managed Services, Recurring Revenue, and Maximum System Performance

Why Thermal Management is Key to Every AV/IT Install and Will Impact the Bottom Line — Every Time

Also on June 6, but in Room N258, representatives from Middle Atlantic and Vaddio will jointly lead a Manufacturers’ Training on Integrated AV for Huddle Spaces.

Thursday, June 7:

Collaborative and Huddle Space Design: Transforming Spaces Into Amazing Corporate Collaborative Huddle Experiences Using Middle Atlantic Products/Legrand AV Division Solutions

Digital Signage Design: Transforming Spaces Into Amazing Digital Signage Experiences Using Middle Atlantic Products and Legrand AV Division Solutions

AV Power Principles 101

Connectivity and Signal Management — The C2G (Cables To Go) Way

Friday, June 8:

Understanding Sit/Stand Furniture Applications and the Impact of ADA Requirement on Space Design and Infrastructure in Corporate and Higher Education AV Solutions

Hands-On: Rack Building Principles, Standards, and Best Practices

AVIXA has tapped previous Educator of the Year awardees Kopsho and Cornwall to be AVIXA University instructors for the following courses:

Saturday, June 2–Monday, June 4

Essentials of AV Technology (AVIXA course led by Cornwall)

CTS Exam Prep (AVIXA course led by Kopsho)

Wednesday, June 6

AV in an Information Technology World (AVIXA course led by Cornwall)

Thursday, June 7

4K, UHD, & HDR Performance and Payload (AVIXA course led by Cornwall)

Friday, June 8

Project Management for AV/IT Solutions (AVIXA course led by Kopsho)

More information and registration for Middle Atlantic Products sessions is available at https://www.middleatlantic.com/resources/industry-training.aspx.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) .

