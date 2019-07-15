Mediaproxy incorporates Vidrovr search capability into LogServer

Melbourne, Australia - 15 July 2019 -Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, is expanding the capabilities of its LogServer IP-based logging, monitoring and analysis software through the integration of the Vidrovr enterprise video search platform. Using advanced machine learning techniques, this enables operators to find and check footage using a variety of tags, including people, text, audio and visual content.

Today's playout storage systems can contain a huge number of programs. Mediaproxy LogServer has already proved itself to be the leading compliance program, allowing material to be logged, monitored and analyzed to ensure conforming with broadcast standards. The addition of Vidrovr makes it possible to search through massive libraries for specific titles and then isolate specific sequences and features within a video.

LogServer is able to capture live video from broadcast and OTT sources, with the ability to display them on multiviewers as well as monitor and analyze the content. It can also log on-air incidents, perform searches within files, verify advertisements and publish material to social media. Vidrovr is based on machine learning and has been developed in conjunction with end users to tailor the technology to their precise needs. It is able to search live streams as well as archives, producing an overall managed service.

Through the integration of Vidrovr, LogServer can now perform a range of functions that enhance its existing range of high-end features. These include: instant review and reconciliation of video; quick extraction and publication of clips; and the ability to search using meta tags, such as Recognized People, Scenes, On-screen text, Transcripts and Activities.

Commenting on the collaboration with Mediaproxy, Joe Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Vidrovr, says, "We are very happy to be working with a leader in the crucial field of video monitoring, analysis and compliance. What we share with Mediaproxy is an understanding of the idea of Enabled Media as a collaboration between technology providers and the user base. The combination of Vidrovr and LogServer is a practical example of that."

Erik Otto, chief executive officer of Mediaproxy, adds, "The addition of Vidrovr to LogServer is a very positive step, both for the two companies and for Mediaproxy's growing user base. Both sides have great technologies, but we are coming from the position that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Together we are offering a very powerful tool that can easily and efficiently carry out vital checks for both linear broadcasting and OTT services."

About Vidrovr

Vidrovr is an enterprise video search platform that ingests and indexes content at a granular level: tagging people, text, visual content, and audio. Our platform understands which portions of a given video are relevant to a specific search query and serve them up as clips. Since 2016, Vidrovr has been powering public and private institutions to do more with their video content and automating their workflows to enable better monetization potential for their video assets. Vidrovr supports integrations with all major third-party video content management solutions, and live streamed video content either on-premise or in the cloud. Today major broadcasters are using the Vidrovr solution to index their real-time and archival video collections, intelligently segment live stream video, and then surface those videos both internally in their publication platforms and directly to consumers through custom white label search interfaces and easy-to-use recommendation systems.

About Mediaproxy

Since 2001, hundreds of engineers around the globe, rely daily on Mediaproxy’s unified software solutions for 24/7 monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources. With support for the latest formats and standards including 4K, HEVC, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPET 2110, NDI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, and DVB-2, Mediaproxy consolidates analysis of on-air incidents, content search and ad verification via easy to use web browser and mobile interfaces. Compliant with current broadcast and IP streaming regulations, Mediaproxy supports all current industry standards for closed captioning, DVB Subtitling, SCTE-35, SCTE-104 and loudness. Whether on the ground or in the cloud, broadcast monitoring, analysis and compliance functions can be performed all in one place.

