Mediaproxy boosts its sales and support operation with appointment of Rajesh Patel

Melbourne, Australia - 10 June 2019 -Mediaproxy, the leading provider in software-based broadcast and IP Monitoring, Analysis and Compliance has appointed Rajesh Patel as its new Vice President of Sales and Solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Patel most recently managed the reseller, VAR, OEM and systems integration channel for the Mediaproxy range at Polar Graphics, where he gained an in-depth knowledge and understanding of both the product range and the needs of end-users.

Based out of London, Patel will work with Mediaproxy's customers and partners in the EMEA regions as part of the company's overall strategy to expand its reach internationally. With a degree in Electrical Engineering from Westminster University, Patel has worked in the broadcast technology market for over 30 years. He has held a variety of posts during this time, including Quality Engineer, Customer Support Engineer, Product Manager and Technical Sales and Partnership Manager.

Among the other companies, Patel has worked for are Grass Valley, Harris, VizRT, Avid and SGL. He also held the position of Operations Manager at the Sheik Zayed archive in Abu Dhabi. Commenting on his new role, Patel says, "In all my jobs I have been focused on both sales and what the customer wants. This has given me invaluable client management experience as well as commercial, technical, interpersonal and communications skills. I hope to bring this to bear in my new role at Mediaproxy, which is a brand I am well acquainted with from my time at Polar Graphics and is highly regarded in the marketplace."

Mediaproxy's chief executive officer, Erik Otto, adds, "I am very happy to welcome Rajesh into the Mediaproxy fold. His experience of both our product range and broadcast technology in general will prove invaluable in reinforcing our commitment to our customers and partners in EMEA, as well as further expanding the company's global activities."

Since 2001, hundreds of engineers around the globe, rely daily on Mediaproxy's unified software solutions for 24/7 monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources. With support for the latest formats and standards including 4K, HEVC, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2110, NDI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, RTMP and DVB-2, Mediaproxy consolidates analysis of on-air incidents, content search and ad verification via easy to use web browser and mobile interfaces. Compliant with current broadcast and IP streaming regulations, Mediaproxy supports all current industry standards for closed captioning, DVB Subtitling, SCTE-35, SCTE-104 and loudness. Whether on the ground or in the cloud, broadcast monitoring, analysis and compliance functions can be performed all in one place.

