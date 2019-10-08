Media Links Promotes 100G IP Solutions on NAB New York’s Big Stage

Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology, will be exhibiting at the NAB NY show, October 16-17, 2019 on Booth No. N626. The company will address the essential requirements for Broadcasters to incorporate higher bandwidth demands and more flexible services across their IP networks.

Prior to the NAB NY event, Al Nuñez, SVP Sales - Americas & EMEA for Media Links will speak at the Sports Video Group TranSPORT Conference held in NYC on October 15. Moderated by Adam Whitlock with ESPN, Al will join a panel of speakers for a discussion on Public vs. Private: The State of IP Contribution and Internet-Based Production.

During this panel, industry professionals will discuss how increased network reliability using both public and private internet, as well as the introduction of future codecs, promises to make IP the new normal for broadcast supply chains. This directly relates to Media Links’ NAB NY booth, where the company will show its end-to-end IP network solutions to address both studio LAN as well as wide area networks.

Media Links’ technology solutions integrate edge, core and control components that are all specifically designed to support interoperable standards, providing a bridge from SDI to IP environments within broadcast, media and entertainment infrastructures. The company offers broadcasters and network providers a migration path to deliver new services such as 4K UHD and remote production as well as supporting 100 Gbps network transport and switching.

On stage at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC, the following Media Links technology portfolio will be highlighted:

· New MDX100G switching series, which are based on off-the shelf COTS devices, enhanced with a Media Links feature-set focused on the unique and more demanding requirements of the media/broadcast industry.

· MDP3000 Series of IP Media Gateways, providing video, audio and data transport to/from the fringes of the IP network, and support for SMPTE ST2110, 4K UHD as well as TICO, JPEG-ULL and JPEG-XS compression.

· ProMD-EMS (Enhanced Management Software), orchestrating all network activities including service assurance, provisioning, scheduling, as well as performance/alarm management.

