JDS Japan Digital Serve Chooses Media Links for its IP-Based Video Distribution Platform

Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in media over IP transport technology, announces that JDS Japan Digital Serve has selected its MD8000 transport solution and ProMD EMS Enhanced Management Software for its IP-based video distribution platform. JDS provides digital broadcasting services to cable TV stations throughout Japan using a terrestrial fiber optic network.

JDS is currently using Media Links' MD8000 media over IP solutions for the transport backbone of its 100-Gbps transmission system. The new 100G infrastructure is capable of transmitting multiple uncompressed HD-SDI video signals with full redundancy, which strengthens the video transport between broadcast sites, as well as handling increased network traffic. Media Links’ ProMD EMS Enhanced Management Software operates and manages the transmission system. ProMD EMS is a multi-user software-based tool used to configure, provision, manage and troubleshoot IP video and media transport networks

Media Links was selected for its technical superiority as a pioneer in IP-based video transmission and uninterruptable switching technologies. The company boasts a long history of providing technology, solutions & services for global large-scale sports events such as the Winter and Summer Games and the World Cup in Russia

Testing of the system is currently underway, with full-scale operation scheduled to begin in March 2019.