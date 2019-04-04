Media Links Appoints Al Nuñez as Senior Vice President of Sales for Americas & EMEA

Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology strengthens its global sales team with the appointment of Al Nuñez as Senior Vice President of Sales, Americas & EMEA, effective immediately.

In this newly created leadership position, Al will oversee the sales activities and teams in the Americas and EMEA regions for the Company. Al reports to John Dale, Chairman, CEO and President of global Media Links.

Al brings a wealth of experience to his new role, including an established track record in regional & international sales and distribution channels, as well as spearheading business development in new markets. Al has consistently led and motivated teams to achieve first-in market successes and outstanding growth in a variety of media markets and his work has led to strong relationships with broadcasters, TV stations groups, and service providers across the Americas and EMEA region.

Most recently, Al joins Media Links from ETI Software Solutions Inc. where he served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Previously, Al managed the Americas media business unit for Ericsson Group / TANDBERG Television

“It is a great pleasure to join the Media Links corporate management team,” comments Al Nuñez. “The company is known for its unwavering focus on delivering pioneering media over IP transport technology with a quality-first and value-based approach. I look forward to working with the team to help customers maximize the opportunities presented by the continued transition to IP-based infrastructures.”

“This expansion of our global sales group underscores Media Links’ commitment to developing solutions for those markets and attracting new customers. We are excited to have an industry professional with Al’s exceptional experience and reputation join our management team,” comments John Dale, Chairman, CEO and President of Media Links.

Al Nuñez can be reached at: ANunez@medialinks.com and + 1 678-770-3584.

Visitors to NAB 2019 are invited to visit Media Links at SU3324 for demonstrations of its new 100G media-centric IP switching series.



For more information, please visit: www.medialinks.com