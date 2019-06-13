The Highly-Anticipated Matrox Monarch EDGE Encoders Now Shipping!

MONTREAL — 13 June 2019 — Matrox® Video today announces that the highly-anticipated Matrox Monarch EDGE 4K UHD/multi-HD, low-latency encoders are now shipping. These powerful Monarch EDGE encoders deliver resolutions up to 3840x2160p60 or quad 1920x1080p60 video while offering flexible 3G/12G-SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 25 GbE connectivity with multi-protocol streaming options. Priced at just $7,495 (€6,795, £5,995), the Monarch EDGE 4:2:0 8-bit encoder model is ideal for webcasting and over-the-top (OTT) delivery, while the Monarch EDGE 4:2:2 10-bit encoder version at $9,995 (€ 9,095, £7,995) is tailor-made for remote production and remote integration (REMI) workflows.

Matrox Monarch EDGE will be in action at InfoComm 2019, in booth 3055.

Webcasting workflows

Monarch EDGE features a robust and dynamic H.264 encoding engine that enables users to generate over 16 streams simultaneously to target top online video platforms (OVPs) including YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, IBM Cloud Video, and LinkedIn—for unprecedented reach and exposure. Delivering an experience beyond that offered by traditional linear programming, Monarch EDGE can capitalize on the latest in live-event-webcasting innovations—such as high-frame-rate (HFR) 4K, 4K 360 VR, and multi-camera selection—to allow video professionals to stream compelling live content to laptops/desktops, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

REMI workflows

Monarch EDGE allows broadcasters to produce live, multi-camera events with increased operational efficiency, while minimizing on-site expenses by keeping talent and/or production crew in-studio. The compact, low-latency, low-power REMI encoder delivers up to four synchronized, secure camera feeds from the field over IP to a centralized, in-house or cloud-based production system to produce high-quality live programming. With remote production, fewer production staff and equipment are required in the field, lowering travel expenses and logistical costs.

High-density contribution workflows

The contribution- or mezzanine-level encoding capabilities of Monarch EDGE provide broadcasters with a means to add additional or complementary backhaul feeds, or redundant contribution channels to their primary feeds. This small-footprint, low-power appliance delivers four channels of 4:2:2 10-bit, broadcast-quality streams. Monarch EDGE also has enough encoding horsepower to generate simultaneous low-bitrate 4:2:0 proxy streams for each input, which can be monitored by any device on the network.

Monarch EDGE Control Hub software

The powerful Matrox Monarch EDGE Control Hub application provides remote-control management and configuration of all network-connected encoders from a central location. This powerful software provides authorized users with high-level views of all devices, and enables full access and control from a single, easy-to-use interface.

“Giving broadcasters and live-event producers the ability to create more immersive live content, along with deploying workflows that minimize on-site personnel and equipment costs, is why we developed Monarch EDGE,” says Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing, Matrox Video. “Thanks to Monarch EDGE’s high-frame-rate encoding capabilities, video professionals can deliver pristine 4K/multi-HD content more efficiently than ever, and their viewers can get the most out of interactive, multi-camera experiences being popularized by the mainstream online video platforms.”

Availability

The Matrox Monarch EDGE 4K/multi-HD encoder 8-bit (part number: MDG4/E18/I) and 10-bit (part number: MDG4/E10/I) models are now available through Matrox’s worldwide network of authorized resellers. To request a demo or learn more, contact Matrox.

About Matrox Video

Matrox Video is a technology and market leader in the field of 4K, HD, and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, streaming, A/V signal conversion, capture/playout servers, channel-in-a-box systems, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of multi-screen content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, telcos, cable operators, post-production facilities, live event producers, videographers, and A/V professionals worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information, visit www.matrox.com/video.

