Marshall Electronics Unveils New V-LCD173HR Production Monitor
TORRANCE, CA,OCTOBER 29, 2018 – Marshall Electronics announces a new 17.3-inch professional production monitor with HDMI/HDSDI conversion capability, the Marshall V-LCD173HR. Constructed in a versatile 6RU design, the Marshall V-LCD173HR comes with built-in histogram, peaking, false color, exposure, adjustable safety markers, and more, and can monitor up to two audio channels as well.
The Marshall V-LCD173HR has both HDMI and HDSDI inputs and outputs, and features a crystal-clear 17.3-inch display in native (1080 x 1920) resolution. The monitor comes with rack ears for rack mounting, with optional VESA mount for desktop use. “The V-LCD173HR offers unprecedented value for the price,” says Product Manager Gary Carter. “It has versatile mounting options and is REC 709 compliant, so it can really find a home in any kind of production room. Users will have confidence knowing their video images will come out looking exactly the way they intend.”
The V-LCD173HR includes LED Tally lights, image flip ability, and a headphone jack for monitoring two channels of audio. The V-LCD173HR is a powerhouse production monitor that enables users to get accurate analytics on their video image for precise broadcast, live stream, and cinema production uses.
Standout features of the V-LCD173HR include:
- HDMI/HDSDI inputs and outputs with conversion ability
- REC 709 compliant
- LED Tally lights
- BNC connectors
- Two-channel audio monitoring with headphone jack
- Rack ears or VESA mount options
- Range of adjustment settings including markers, brightness, contrast, aspect ratio, peaking, false color, exposure, histogram, and more
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox