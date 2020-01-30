Marcin Jakowczyk Promoted to Sales Manager for Riedel Communications in Poland

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Jan. 30, 2020 — Riedel Communications today announced the promotion of Marcin Jakowczyk to Sales Manager for the company's Poland operation. Jakowczyk brings a decade of experience in the pro audio, broadcast, and telecommunications industries to his new role, including more than five years in various sales and engineering positions at Riedel. Based in Warzymice, Poland, he reports directly to Jürgen Diniz-Mallek, General Manager Austria and Central and Eastern Europe at Riedel Communications.

Prior to his promotion, Jakowczyk spent two years as a systems consultant/sales engineer for Riedel, in which he led the development of a unified, company-wide standard for delivering IP solutions to customers. Also at Riedel, he previously served as a senior R&D engineer, spearheading testing for the company's industry-leading Bolero wireless intercom, and was a motorsport solutions specialist providing trackside customer support for Riedel's Formula 1 customers.

Before joining Riedel in 2014, Jakowczyk worked as a systems integration specialist for Nokia Solutions and Networks and a sound system design engineer for M. Ostrowski Sp.J. He holds a master's degree in electronics and telecommunications from Wroclaw University of Technology.

"Marcin is the ideal professional to move into the important role of Sales Manager. After more than five years at Riedel, he not only knows our products inside and out, but he was instrumental in the development of several – with Bolero as a prime example," said Diniz-Mallek. "Marcin also understands our customers' requirements as only someone with his years of Riedel experience can. As Sales Manager, he will take our Poland organization to the next level and drive deployments forward throughout the country, as well as key relationships with our partners."

Jakowczyk added, "Poland is one of the fastest growing economies in Europe, which is clearly reflected in its media and entertainment industry. Polish events, festivals and media productions are truly cutting-edge and deserve to be supported by cutting-edge technology. I'm delighted with the opportunity to expand our local presence in Poland and further establish Riedel as a reliable technology partner – especially for the adoption of IP standards."

