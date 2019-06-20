LynTec Expands Award-Winning RPC Series Controllable Circuit Breaker Panel With New Capacity Model

LENEXA, Kan. — June 18, 2019 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) systems, has introduced the new RPC 348 motorized circuit breaker panel with capacity for up to 48 motorized circuit breakers and six non-motorized standard circuit breakers. The new panel is part of LynTec's patented, industry-recommended RPC series, which offers a range of models that can control 30, 42, 48, 66, or 84 breakers in a single panel.

"Since we introduced the RPC series 10 years ago, we've continued to expand the capabilities of the system and scale the capacity at the request of our customers," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "The RPC 348 is part of our ongoing commitment to engineer solutions that save customers money while protecting their AVL investment. With this offering, LynTec now provides the widest selection of intelligent panel sizes in the industry, guaranteeing that project designers will be able to truly and cost-effectively match AVL power control requirements for any application and any project."

While electrical standards call out 30-, 42-, 66- or 84-slot panels, the lighting industry lists 48-position panels as the standard for lighting control panels. The new 48-position RPC 348 panel allows for an easy conversion of older relay panels into a more space-efficient, controllable circuit breaker panel. Based on the Square D PowerLink hardware platform, it delivers the same innovations as the rest of the RPC family, including a web-enabled interface for quick setup and intuitive control and monitoring from any smartphone, tablet, or computer.

It also features a scheduling program with an astronomical clock and up to 84 available scheduled events to automate AVL power and reduce operational costs; contact closure inputs for wall switch or sensor operation (up to 38 inputs); circuit-selectable load-shedding; circuit-level sequencing with selectable step-rates to prevent inrush; circuit-selectable auto-on for egress lighting; over- and under-voltage protection with automatic shutdown and controlled restart; single DMX address zone control, and more. All of the RPC series panels can be networked together via their on-board web servers to form large venue power control platforms. In addition, it can interface with any control system that communicates individual circuit addresses in DMX, sACN, HTTP, Telnet, BACnet, or RS-232.

The RPC 348 is shipping now. More information on LynTec's full line of products is available at www.LynTec.com.

