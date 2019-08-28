Luxul to Showcase Reliable, High-Performance Networking Solutions for the Smart Home at CEDIA Expo 2019

Visit Luxul at CEDIA Expo 2019, Legrand | AV Booth 905

DRAPER, Utah — Aug. 27, 2019 — Luxul, the leading innovator of IP networking solutions for AV integrators, today announced its technology lineup for CEDIA Expo 2019, taking place September 12-14 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. In Legrand | AV's booth 905, Luxul will exhibit a wide range of solutions that deliver reliable, high-performance networks in smart homes, including a new wireless mesh solution and cloud remote monitoring and management system; Self-Healing managed Gigabit switches; the next generation of wireless controller technology; "Good, Better, Best" dual-band wireless access points (AP); and dealer tools designed to speed up installations and deliver exceptional WiFi experiences.

"The network is an essential element of any connected home, and at CEDIA Expo we'll be highlighting a range of solutions to ensure that it's rock solid — from routers and switches to wireless APs," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Luxul. "Visitors to the Legrand | AV booth will also be able to get a glimpse of the new Epic Mesh — the first wireless mesh solution designed for the necessities of the CEDIA market. Top it off with educational sessions covering topics such as Wave 2 technology and advanced network configurations, and its shaping up to be an amazing show for Luxul dealers."

Making its debut at CEDIA Expo 2019, Luxul's Epic Mesh kit comes with two dual-purpose mesh nodes that can each serve as either a router or satellite. Simple to install, integrators turn one of the two nodes into a router in under two minutes using the Luxul Easy Setup App. The other becomes the satellite node, which is placed around the residence to create a powerful wireless mesh. There is no need to run additional wires; integrators just plug the satellite node into an available outlet. An innovative antenna design and 4x2x2 antenna array enable two 2x2 client access radios and a powerful 4x4 5-GHz dedicated backhaul channel to ensure strong connectivity back to the router for the delivery of high-speed internet anywhere in the home. Additional satellite nodes can be incorporated as needed to accommodate installations of any size.

In addition, Luxul will introduce a new cloud Remote Monitoring and Management solution for integrators. This new solution will be a free service to integrators managing customers' systems remotely, freeing them up from rolling a truck to service a client.

Highlighted managed Gigabit switches featuring Self-Healing capability will include the 18-port/16 PoE+ L2/L3 AMS-1816P and 12-port/8 PoE+ XMS-1208P. The units empower integrators with two advanced features: Auto-Recovery and Power Scheduling. With Auto-Recovery, devices connected to the switches by PoE are automatically rebooted when they fall offline or become unresponsive. With Power Scheduling, integrators can trigger the switches to power PoE-connected devices on or off based on any schedule they create within the switch interface.

Also on display will be the next-generation XWC-2000 wireless controller, which delivers twice the capacity of its predecessor with support for up to 32 APs for large-scale projects. Newly deployed APs are automatically added for plug-and-play installation, and Luxul's Roam Assist™ technology for active roaming is built into the wireless controller, ensuring mobile devices are always connected to the best AP for the highest performance.

Luxul will also showcase a "Good, Better, and Best" offering of wireless Apex™ APs. For smaller networks where budgets are a concern, Luxul's "Good" XAP-810 is a cost-effective wireless AP offering 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band technology and 5GHz beamforming for data rates up to 1200Mbps. The "Better" XAP-1510 features 802.11ac 3x3 dual-band technology and 2.4 and 5GHz beamforming for data rates up to 1900Mbps throughout a facility. The "Best" XAP-1610 — Luxul's fastest ever — features advanced Wave 2 4x4 MU-MIMO 802.11ac technology and 2.4 and 5GHz beamforming for data rates up to 3167Mbps.

Highlighted dealer tools will include Luxul's Easy Setup App and the company's free network design service (Customer Assurance Program, or CAP). Available as a free download from the Apple and Android stores, Luxul's Easy Setup App allows integrators to install a Luxul wireless router and up to two wireless APs at the same time, in under two minutes, from the convenience of a mobile phone. Luxul's CAP provides dealers with certified wired and wireless network designs, which are guaranteed to deliver WiFi networks that meet their customers' reliability and performance requirements. Over 2,800 certified networks have been provided to the company's dealer network in the program's first year.

Finally, Luxul is excited to wrap up its Tee Shirt Revival — a fun challenge it ran with its followers from July 12 through Aug. 9 — at the show. For specific information about the Tee Shirt Revival, click here. Show attendees that are "caught" on the floor wearing Luxul swag (i.e. past years' CEDIA shirts, hats, shirts they earned from the Tee Shirt Revival) will be entered to win a backpack stuffed full of Legrand | AV gear with an MSRP value of $1,000. One backpack will be given out per day, for a total of three backpacks to be won throughout the show.

