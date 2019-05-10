Luxul Announces Commercial-Grade Networking Lineup for InfoComm 2019

Luxul at InfoComm 2019, at the Legrand | AV Commercial Solutions Booth 2500

DRAPER, Utah — May 9, 2019 — Luxul, the leading innovator of IP networking solutions for AV integrators, today announced its lineup for InfoComm 2019, taking place June 12-14 in Orlando, FL. At the Legrand | AV Commercial Solutions booth 2500, Luxul will showcase its latest family of Gigabit switches designed for AV over IP applications.

"With the rise in popularity of AV over IP distribution, the network switch is now the matrix — but not just any switch will do," said Brannon Young, Luxul's Vice President of Business Development. "A managed switch with QoS, VLAN, or IGMP support is usually required. Luxul managed switches support all three of these protocols, with the addition of full-speed backplanes to easily handle data traffic. They are perfect for classrooms, boardrooms, huddle rooms, and other professional environments, and we can't wait for attendees to see them in action at InfoComm."

Luxul's newest 18-port/16 PoE+ L2/L3 AMS-1816P and 12-port/8 PoE+ XMS-1208P managed Gigabit switches, featuring Self-Healing with PoE Auto-Recovery and PoE Power Scheduling, will be on display. Auto-Recovery allows the switch to power cycle unresponsive PoE devices, and Power Scheduling enables switch PoE ports to be turned on or off on a schedule. For simple network expansion, the AMS-1816P is equipped with two Gigabit RJ-45 (one combo port and one dedicated) and two Gigabit SFP ports, while the XMS-1208P features two Gigabit RJ-45 uplink ports and two SFP ports. These features allow for high-speed interconnection between SFP-compatible Luxul switches and enable integrators to connect devices via Ethernet or fiber-optic cable.

Luxul's Self-Healing feature is also available on the company's 12-port/8 PoE+ AMS-1208P, 26-port/24 PoE+ stackable L2/L3 AMS-4424P, 26-port/24 PoE+ AMS-2624P, 26-port/24 PoE+ XMS-2624P, 52-port PoE+ L2/L3 XMS-5248P, and 52-port stackable L2/L3 XMS-7048P.

Photo Caption: Luxul's newest 18-port/16 PoE+ L2/L3 AMS-1816P and 12-port/8 PoE+ XMS-1208P managed Gigabit switches, featuring Self-Healing with PoE Auto-Recovery and PoE Power Scheduling will be on display at InfoComm 2019.

