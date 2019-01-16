Felipe Luna Joins GatesAir as Managing Director for the Caribbean and Latin American Region

CINCINNATI,January16, 2019 — GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters, has appointed Felipe Luna as Managing Director for the Caribbean and Latin American (CALA) region. Under the leadership of Rich Redmond, President and Managing Director, International, Luna will manage all sales and business development initiatives to increase regional market share and brand visibility. Luna will also oversee GatesAir’s extensive in-region sales team and partner network.

Luna is a familiar name to GatesAir customers and broadcasters throughout the region, having spent 12 years as Regional Director for Harris Broadcast, the company from which GatesAir was born. Luna looks forward to working with longtime GatesAir/Harris customers, many of whom he introduced to the company during his first tenure. He is also motivated to introduce GatesAir to new customersnavigating the challenges of digital broadcast and IP transitions.

“CALA remains a dynamic and exciting market with strong business opportunities, as many countries are just beginning their digital TV transitions,” said Luna. “GatesAir’s market-leading innovations in high-efficiency transmission strongly position the company for greater success in CALA, where we power some of today’s largest over-the-air networks with very low total cost of ownership. My goal is to amplify our level of service throughout the region, and deliver turnkey over-the-air solutions that solve problems and create new revenue opportunities for our TV and radio customers.”

Luna brings a rare mix of technical expertise and entrepreneurial spirit to his new role. He spent six years as an account and sales manager with Eletro Equip Telecom prior to joining Harris Broadcast in 2002, representing industry leading vendors in the broadcast, telecommunications and broadband markets. His responsibilities included technical and commercial proposals for over-the-air and PayTVsystems, with an emphasis on equipment sales, consulting, and design and installation services.

Luna has since focused on business development and managing partner roles outside of the broadcast industry, including Brazil’s largest restaurant business, Coco Bambu. He relocated to Miami and later joined the Hayman Woodward law firm as Business Development Director, where he led a team across four continents and substantially increased revenue.

“Felipe has exceeded expectations across his professional and leadership roles, with a strong track record in creating brand awareness, new market introductions, and financial growth in dynamic business environments,” said Redmond. “We are lucky to welcome Felipe back to the GatesAir family, where his industry knowledge, sales expertise and emphasis on customer relations will help GatesAir expand on its regional momentum throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.”

