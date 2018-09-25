PMC Appoints Luke Smith To Its US Sales Team

Loudspeaker manufacturer PMC has boosted its sales team with the appointment of Luke Smith, who joins the company as Sales Manager New York with responsibility for representing PMC's award-winning Pro Audio product range.

Smith’s background as a musician, producer and engineer, combined with his sales and technical experience, make him the ideal candidate for this role. Passionate about all aspects of pro audio and pro video, Smith began his career as an assistant engineer at Clinton Recording Studios before moving through various senior sales, marketing and technical positions at Euphonix, Avid and Waves Audio. He also has his own company, S.A.S Audio, which offers recording, mixing and production services to New York-based bands.

Commenting on his new position, Smith says: ""With PMC I feel like I'm not just joining a company, I’m joining a family. There is a strong sense of community across the board at PMC, from the clients, to the sales and support team, to the many amazing individuals designing and building PMC’s incredible products. It is this, above all, that drew me to PMC. That and their mind-blowing loudspeakers, of course!"

Smith will work closely with Maurice Patist, President of Sales & Marketing for PMC USA, to promote the company and maintain PMC’s status as a world leader in speaker technology and reference monitoring for the creative pro audio industry.

"Luke has a wealth of industry expertise and excellent contacts throughout the professional audio community, especially in New York where he is in great demand as a producer and engineer,” Patist says. “He understands the importance of high quality audio to recording professionals and dovetails perfectly with PMC’s philosophy. We are delighted that he is now part of the PMC family and are confident that his experience and knowledge will be very beneficial to our customers.”

Smith adds: “I look forward to both engaging and growing the PMC client base, as well as establishing new key partners that will aid our sales & support efforts in the US. Everyone at PMC US is committed to providing an unprecedented level of support to our client base and that is an ethos that can be difficult to find these days. I feel it's a perfect time to be joining PMC."

