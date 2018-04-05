Litepanels Releases Firmware Update for Gemini

Industry’s Most Versatile 2x1 Soft Panel Now Includes Dazzling Array of Lighting Effects

LOS ANGELES — April 5, 2018 — Litepanels®, a pioneer in LED lighting for the film, photographic, and broadcast industries, today announced the release of a firmware update for the company’s Gemini, the industry’s most accurate and versatile 2x1 soft panel. Gemini, which delivers precision color control and flicker-free light in a highly portable LED panel, now provides a broad array of dynamic lighting and cinematic effects with this firmware update.

The new Gemini firmware includes a new Lighting Effects mode for adding the following effects: TV, emergency lights, lightning, fire, hue burst, paparazzi, fireworks, party lights, pulsing, square, and strobe. All effects are fully customizable, giving users the ability to control rate, color, depth, and other factors to craft a unique look. Effects can be saved to presets for easy recall, and the presets can be saved to a USB drive for easy porting to other lights – ideal for rental customers who need to streamline setup for their rented lights. In addition, the firmware itself can be updated from a USB drive, a process that takes about 20 seconds.

“When we launched Gemini at IBC2017, we raised the bar for professional lighting by delivering a wide, soft light source in a 2x1 form factor with unmatched flexibility,” said Alan Ipakchian, product marketing manager, Litepanels. “Gemini lights talent with the industry’s most accurate white light, and this new firmware expands users’ options for adding high-impact cinematic effects without the need of a console or effect box.”

Gemini delivers highly flexible and precise color adjustment, removing the need for color correction by offering full-spectrum white light that is ideal for lighting talent and rendering exceptional color. Lighting professionals can “go bold” by lighting with any color in the 360-degree color wheel and popular gels within Gemini’s color modes.

In addition to the new Lighting Effects mode, the 2x1 Gemini soft panel includes four additional lighting modes: Correlated Color Temperature (CCT) mode for bi-color (daylight to tungsten) with +/- green adjustment; a new RGBW mode that allows independent adjustment of red, green, blue, and white; HSI (hue saturation and intensity) control for full-color and saturation control; and Gel mode, providing the ability to dial up a variety of popular gels. All modes are accessible through an easy-to-use, intuitive LCD menu interface, and they offer users complete intensity control with smooth dimming from 100 percent to zero without any color shift.

The Litepanels Gemini 2x1 panel is available at a suggested retail price of $4,440 (€4,200, £4470). The new firmware is now available for free and can be downloaded directly from litepanels.com.

Visit Litepanels at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth C6025 (With Vitec Group)

A Snapshot of Litepanels

Litepanels, a brand of the Vitec Production Solutions division, was founded in 2001 by five professional gaffers and engineers who saw the future and pioneered LED lighting for motion pictures, television, and the audio-visual industry. Their Emmy® award-winning technology has now been used on thousands of productions worldwide and is trusted by the world’s leading broadcast organizations. Litepanels continues to expand its suite of flicker-free, color-accurate, fully dimmable soft lights that talent and lighting directors admire. These environmentally friendly panels can pay for themselves with power savings and long life, setting a new standard in professional lighting. More information can be found at Litepanels.com.

A Snapshot of Vitec Group

Vitec Group is a leading global provider of premium branded solutions to the ever-changing and fast-growing image and capture sharing market. Vitec Group’s customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers, and enterprises. Vitec Group's activities comprise design, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance products and software including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power and batteries, monitors, and bags. Vitec Group employs around 1,700 people across the world in 10 different countries and is organised into three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions. Vitec Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange with a 2016 revenue of £376.2 million. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

