ListenUp Hosts Control4 Smart Home Design Tour Events Featuring Customized Airstream Trailer

DENVER — Aug. 9, 2018 — ListenUp, Colorado’s premier audio/video and systems integration company, hosted the Control4 Smart Home Design Tour on July 24 in Colorado Springs, July 25 in Denver, and July 26 in Boulder. Renowned home automation company Control4 parked its smart Airstream outside the ListenUp showrooms and provided interactive tours for event-goers to get an in-depth look at how Control4 smart home technology can make their homes more comfortable, convenient, and secure.

Control4 has the platform needed to control and automate all electronic devices in the home, including smart lighting, multi-room audio, multi-room video, comfort, and security solutions. In addition to the convenience of voice control, Control4 offers interfaces and apps for smart phones and tablets that allow complete, easy control of today’s modern smart home.

In addition, representatives from Hunter Douglas showcased their latest motorized window coverings and ListenUp sales consultants demonstrated the latest Sony gear that works seamlessly with Control4.

“This was a highly successful event despite the fact that the weather was threatening flash floods. The results speak for themselves with many attendees scheduling consultations with our sales staff,” said ListenUp marketing manager Phil Murray. “The demos were very informative and exciting, and everyone learned a lot about home automation.”

# # #

About ListenUp

Founded in 1972, ListenUp employs over 135 people, more than 40 percent of which are in technical positions. Perhaps best known for project design/retail showrooms in Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, and Albuquerque, NM, the company also has commercial and e-commerce divisions. ListenUp enjoys the reputation as one of the most influential independent consumer electronics dealers in the country, as evidenced by numerous industry accolades, including the 2018 Mark of Excellence Award for Multiroom A/V Project of the Year from the Consumer Technology Association and co-founder Walt Stinson’s 2009 induction into the Consumer Electronics Hall of Fame.For more information on this event, or anything pertaining to ListenUp, please contact George McClure at gmcclure@listenup.com or 720-280-7038, www.listenup.com.

PR Link:http://bit.ly/2OX4Psv

Image Link:https://www.dropbox.com/s/ilkw9lehfx1pi8b/CO-Spgs-Control4-Tour-Airstream.jpg?dl=0