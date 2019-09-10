Legrand to Debut New Prewired In-Wall TV Power and Cable Management Kit at CEDIA Expo 2019

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Sept. 9, 2019 — Legrand | AV Residential Solutions, today extended its line of On-Q in-wall power products with the introduction of the new CPT306W-V1 In-Wall TV Power and Cable Management Kit. Making its debut at CEDIA Expo 2019 in Legrand | AV Booth 905, the prewired kit provides installers with everything needed to quickly and safely extend power to wall-mounted displays and accompanying devices, such as set-top boxes, digital TV adapters, or soundbars, while neatly concealing power and AV cables inside the wall — all at an attractive price point. As a special promotion, the CPT306W-V1 will be available at a discount for the month of September. Customers can go to Legrand.us/September and use the promo code POWER190 at checkout to receive 10% off dealer price.

"With its competitive price, the CPT306W-V1 delivers an incredible value for installers," said Nathan Bartholomew, vice president and general manager for Legrand | AV Infrastructure Solutions. "Not only does the kit provide the flexibility to install displays virtually anywhere in the home without modifying existing electrical wiring, but its prewired design reduces installation time. Furthermore, it makes it simple to power additional devices and hide unsightly cables for a clean, professional look."

The in-wall kit includes a power input module with drywall bracket and a six-foot power cord. Offered in white to blend in with any home décor, the module's decorator power inlet strap provides the flexibility of ganging other connections. Each kit's power output module includes a six-foot prewired power cord. A tamper-resistant outlet with a recessed design accommodates almost any type of power plug, including right angles and wall warts, while a bush strap opening allows for the connection of AV cables.

The On-Q CPT306W-V1 In-Wall TV Power and Cable Management Kit by Legrand is available at an MSRP of $69.99. More information on the new On-Q in-wall kit is available at https://www.legrand.us/onq/audio-video/home-theater/home-theater-connections/cpt306w-v1.aspx. More information on the entire family of On-Q of in-wall power products is available at http://bit.ly/On-QInWall.

# # #

About Legrand

Legrand | AV Residential Solutions brings together Legrand's industry-leading brands in infrastructure, networking, and AV systems, including Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage. Created to provide the highest level of service, support, and programs to custom integrators, Legrand | AV Residential offers dedicated technical support, incentive programs, simplified ordering, and easy access to marketing tools to help its customers achieve long-term success. With its purpose-built solutions, the company is solving installation challenges, streamlining integration across Legrand brands and third-party partners, and delivering AV experiences that simplify every aspect of an end user's life. Legrand | AV Residential: transforming smart homes together.

Legrand | AV Residential is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/LegrandAV/190909On-Q.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/LegrandAV/On-Q_CPT306W-V1.zip

Photo Caption: On-Q CPT306W-V1 In-Wall TV Power and Cable Management Kit

Follow Legrand | AV Residential Solutions:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/legrand-av-brands/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LegrandAV