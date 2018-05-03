Simplify Power Cable Management with Laird PAC Power Breakout Boxes

Mount Marion, N.Y., May 3, 2018 - Laird Digital Cinema, a leader in the design and manufacture of advanced digital video products, announces the availability of their PAC series of rugged power breakout boxes and adapter cables. Featuring Neutrik powerCON connectors, the Laird PAC series inline power solutions simplify power distribution and improve cable management for stage, live events, and film and TV production in permanent or temporary installations.

Image 1 of 1 Laird PAC Power Cable Breakouts

Laird PAC breakout boxes are built with a single connection that is broken out to four standard NEMA or four powerCON outlets, depending on model, in a heavy duty, powder-coated aluminum enclosure that is shock resistant. A pass through port allows for AC line extension. The powerCON locking chassis connectors provide safe power connection with circuit breakers to protect against overloading. Accessories include IEC adapter cables, 20A extension cables, and male/female combo chassis connectors that also feature Neutrik powerCON locking connectors. Available in a variety of models.

To learn more about Laird Digital Cinema, visit www.laiddigitalcinema.com.

About Laird Digital Cinema

Laird Digital Cinema, a division of Tower Products Incorporated, is a leader in the innovative design and manufacture of quality broadcast interface technology for professionals and serious content creators working at all levels of production in major US broadcast networks, cable operators, production and post-production companies, mobile/ENG vehicles, theme parks, corporate and industrial facilities, and houses of worship. The Laird Digital Cinema name is recognized for quality, integrity, and longevity.