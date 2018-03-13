New Delvcam 12G-SDI Monitor Supports 4K Quad Link & Two Sample Interleave Signals

Mount Marion, N.Y. – March 13, 2018 Delvcam, a US based design and engineering firm specializing in professional LCD video production monitors, introduces a new rack-mountable LCD monitor with 12G-SDI interfaces that supports 4K quad link and two sample interleave signals.

Dan Coscarella, product manager at Delvcam, stated, “This versatile monitor offers multiple viewing options, signal interfaces, and functions as well as options for rack mounting or transported in the rugged case. The high contrast creates rich colors and sharp detailed images.”

The Delvcam DELV-12GSDI15 6RU rack mountable broadcast monitor features a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with split, quad, and full screen viewing options as well as a picture-in-picture function and a high contrast display. With multiple 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI, and HDMI interfaces, this monitor is ideal for ENG news crews, TV stations, production studios, and directors in live and post production applications.

The 3840x2160 resolution supports 4K UHD signals with a 16:9 IPS LCD display and 176° wide viewing angles for consistent images from any perspective. The monitor is mounted in a removable reinforced case with a hinged, lockable door for access to the back of the monitor and fits into a standard 19" 6RU equipment rack without the case.

To learn more about this product and the full line of Delvcam camera-top, rackmount, and production monitors, visit www.delvcam.com.

# # #

About Delvcam

Delvcam, a division of Tower Products Incorporated, is a US based design and engineering firm specializing in cost-effective LCD rack mount, production, and camera-top monitors for broadcast, multimedia, video and film professionals worldwide. We offer feature-rich, high resolution LCD monitors at an affordable price.