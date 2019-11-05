KRK Systems Welcomes the CLASSIC 5 to its Studio Monitor Lineup

NASHVILLE, NOVEMBER 5, 2019 – KRK Systems, part of the Gibson family of brands, introduces the CLASSIC 5 Professional Bi-amp Studio Monitors to its renowned family of professional-grade monitor offerings. Incorporating over 30 years of innovation from the world’s leading studio monitor manufacturer, KRK’s CLASSIC 5 was designed using concepts from the brand’s previous ROKIT lines to deliver the same high-quality mixes that customers have come to expect from KRK.

“At KRK Systems, our goal is to design solutions that provide users with the freedom to create the most accurate and pristine productions, no matter what genre or environment they’re working in,” says Jimmy R. Landry, Global Director of Marketing, Pro Audio Division, Gibson Brands, Inc. “With this CLASSIC 5 studio monitor, we took into consideration what people have always loved about creating music on previous KRK monitors. From there, we zoomed in and finetuned certain components to make it an incredibly versatile monitor for music creation, mixing and mastering. With the optional +2dB KRK Bass Boost, the new CLASSIC 5 can hold true to the acclaimed KRK sound that music creators around the world have loved for years.”

Delivering a multitude of features to meet the needs of producers and engineers, KRK’s CLASSIC 5 is an incredibly versatile powered nearfield studio monitor—great for any style of music. True to their name, the CLASSIC 5 monitors are packed with a multitude of time-tested classic features, including an innovative bi-amped Class A/B amplifier with built-in automatic limiter and a low-resonance enclosure for minimized distortion and colorization. Additionally, the five-inch lightweight, glass-Aramid composite woofer delivers clear midrange and tighter bass, and a one-inch soft dome tweeter with optimized waveguide provides smooth, pristine, and articulate highs up to 35KHz and ensures detailed imaging in the listening position. The CLASSIC 5 monitor also comes preinstalled with hi-density foam pads underneath to decouple the speaker enclosure from the surface; this helps with clarity and more accurate frequency response.

KRK CLASSIC 5 Professional Bi-amp Studio Monitors also feature a front-slotted bass port, which reduces boundary coupling and allows for flexible positioning within a room. With high- and low-frequency controls, users can adjust the monitor’s sound to their environment and preference, adding versatility and improved accuracy for mixes that translate in any setting. Additionally, multiple input connections (XLR, ¼-inch, RCA) ensure the CLASSIC 5 will seamlessly integrate into any system configuration, allowing for universal connectivity.

Over the past three decades, KRK Systems, part of the Gibson Pro Audio division, has become synonymous with quality design and unparalleled performance in the world of studio monitors, subwoofers and headphones.

Gibson Brands, the world's most iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for more than 100 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the number one guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger and Gibson Pro Audio division brands Cerwin Vega, KRK Systems and Stanton.