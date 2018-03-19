Kinotehnik to Launch Practilite 802 at NAB 2018

Tartu, Estonia— At NAB 2018, Kinotehnik, Northern European manufacturer of innovative cinematography and lighting accessories, will introduce Practilite 802, its first bi-color, power-panel LED lighting instrument. Ideal for ENG, documentaries, reality TV production and event videography, Practilite 802 employs advanced secondary optics to achieve unprecedented light output and power efficiency in a portable unit. It also features a silent cooling system and an IP54 rating for dust and waterproofing, allowing for its use in virtually any production situation.

Roughly 50% more powerful than most popular 1x1 LED panels, Practilite 802 delivers 1860 fc at 30-degree beam ( at 90-degree beam, fully diffused) while consuming a maximum of 90W. It connects effortlessly with smart devices for quick set-up and easy adjustment, even when hard to reach. The built-in 30-degree lens arrays are complemented by two state-of-the-art rigid diffusers, which provide efficient diffusion for beam angles of 60- and 90-degrees.

“Practilite 802 is rugged and compact, yet delivers powerful, best-in-class output,” says says Kinotehnik founder Tõnis Liivamägi. “The added advantages of silent operation plus dust and waterproofing make it an excellent solution for professionals who need a powerful light source that works in all conditions, even without access to a power outlet.”

Practilite 802 and other Kinotehnik products are available in the U.S. through Manios Digital & Films. At NAB 2018, Kinotehnik products can be seen at the Manios Digital booth, Central Hall, C9020. NAB 2018 is April 7-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

ABOUT KINOTEHNIK

Kinotehnik was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tartu, Estonia, Northern-Europe. Kinotehnik specializes in the design and development of opt-electronic photo and video accessories. Kinotehnik offers innovative, practical solutions for content creation. The products are geared towards documentary filmmakers, journalists and small camera crews, as well as photographers, requiring compact, yet rugged products. Kinotehnik values unparalleled design and usability as well as continuous involvement in the professional community. Kinotehnik’s mission is to design and develop high-quality accessories for a new era of content creation.

For detailed information on the Practilite 802, including specifications, features and images please go to http://www.kinotehnik.com/practilite-802

KINOTEHNIK – Teaduspargi 5, 51014 Tartu, Estonia, Reg nr. 11705471 Phone: +372 53305004

www.kinotehnik.com