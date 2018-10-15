New JVC ProHD zRAMP Delivers Broadcast Quality Error Correction for Live Webcasts from Zixi-Enabled Cameras

WAYNE, NJ (Oct. 15, 2018) – JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, today announced the ProHD zRAMP, an appliance that provides Zixi’s robust, content aware error correction for simultaneous live video streaming to multiple CDNs like Facebook Live and YouTube, as well as decoders for distribution to a local cable headend. Designed for live sports, events, houses of worship, schools, and local governments, the ProHD zRAMP delivers reliable QoS video streaming from Zixi-enabled JVC streaming camcorders. The ProHD zRAMP will be demonstrated at the 2018 NAB Show New York (Booth N333), which runs Oct. 17-18 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City.

“Now, the ProHD zRAMP allows all JVC camera users to take advantage of Zixi protocol, the most resilient video-over-IP transport utilized by many of the world’s biggest broadcasters,” explained Edgar Shane, general manager of engineering, JVC Professional Video. “It’s an affordable solution that helps sports teams, schools, churches, and government agencies deliver their streaming content to multiple platforms simultaneously. Zixi’s advanced QoS compensates for occasional data loss when streaming over LTE and Wi-Fi networks, delivering a broadcast quality stream in any conditions.”

Available in two models, the ProHD zRAMP supports two and four inputs/outputs. Its matrix routing allows one-to-one, one-to-many, or many-to-many distribution options, with support for multiple stream outputs from the single source. With a small footprint and low power requirements, the industrial grade ProHD zRAMP is designed for 24/7 operation and offers unlimited streaming with no subscription fees.

The ProHD zRAMP is compatible with JVC’s Zixi-enabled streaming cameras, including the CONNECTED CAM GY-HC900 and GY-HC550, as well as the GY-HM250 and GY‑HM250SP, select 600 and 800 Series models, and the KY-PZ100 PTZ production camera. The system also accepts streaming video from iOS and Android smart devices.

The ProHD zRAMP-2 with two I/O has a list price of $3,500, while the ProHD zRAMP-4 with four I/O has a list price of $4,500. Both models will be available in October.

