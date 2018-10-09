JVC Expands CONNECTED CAM Lineup with New 500 Series of Handheld Cameras

WAYNE, NJ (Oct. 9, 2018) – Following the successful launch of the GY-HC900 2/3-inch broadcast camcorder at the 2018 NAB Show, JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, has expanded its CONNECTED CAM product line to include the new 500 Series of streaming handheld camcorders. The three new cameras – the GY‑HC500 base model, GY‑HC550 with advanced streaming and graphics, and GY-HC500SPC sports production camera – will be introduced at NAB Show New York (Booth N333), which runs Oct. 17-18 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City.

Connectivity remains at the core of JVC’s IP-based production solutions, and CONNECTED CAM models are designed to optimize both image processing and IP performance. Designed for live IP production and high-quality 4K acquisition, the new 500 Series cameras can record to SSD (solid state drive) media in a wide variety of formats, including 10-bit ProRes 422 at 4K resolution and 50/60p frame rates. A number of other codecs and recording formats are also available including H.264 and MPEG-2, ensuring a wide range of workflows can be supported.

All three 500 Series cameras also include dual SDHC/SDXC media card slots with redundant, relay, backup, and proxy recording modes. Users can choose economical SD memory for excellent results or SSD for uncompromised production quality recording – or record to SSD in 4K while simultaneously recording HD or proxy files to SD media. Any or all clips can be uploaded via Auto FTP during production.

For reliable 1080p streaming performance up to 20 Mbps, the 500 Series features SMPTE 2022 forward error correction. When paired with any ProHD Bridge product, all models provide bi-directional live streaming with low latency (less than 500ms) and return video and IFB. The GY-HC550 also includes dual external antennas with built-in wireless LAN, integrated GPS, and Zixi™ error correction with automatic repeat request (ARQ).

The 500 Series cameras are built around a new 1-inch 4K CMOS imager and integrated 20x zoom lens with three-ring control and built-in ND filters. When shooting in HD, lossless 40x dynamic zoom is possible. The cameras can achieve up to 12 stops of dynamic range with high sensitivity and low noise. Users can record HDR footage in the HLG (hybrid log gamma) mode or 10-bit J-Log mode, which expands dynamic range by 800 percent with film-like latitude. Plus, the cameras record in a variety of native 4K UHD and HD file formats, and support 120 fps slow-motion HD recording. The GY-HC550 adds MPEG-2 and MXF recording as well.

“No other competing 1-inch camcorder in this category comes close to our connectivity. The new 500 Series delivers a complete production-over-IP workflow solution in a compact form factor,” said Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video. “With the GY‑HM550, stations can deliver live coverage of breaking news in the field without a satellite or microwave truck, and then provide single-camera live coverage of regional sporting events complete with graphics without a mobile production unit. For coaches, the GY‑HM500SPC provides stunning 4K/60p images with DV Sport and XOS Digital compatibility for more critical video analysis.”

Both the GY-HC550 and GY-HM500SPC include integrated lower-third and full-screen titling options for recorded or streamed video output without an external CG. The GY‑HC500SPC also offers professionally designed, high-resolution score overlays for a number of sports, and users can add logos or icons to customize graphics. Camera operators can update scores using a Wi-Fi connected smartphone or tablet, or receive real-time data automatically in venues where a Sportzcast Scorebot is integrated with the scoreboard.

Other 500 Series features include a four-inch, high resolution LCD screen for menu navigation, LCOS viewfinder, dual XLR inputs, 3G-SDI and HDMI video outputs, M.2 drive slot for external SSD recording and future enhancements, and IPX2 water resistant rating for operation in inclement weather. The cameras are expected to ship in January 2019, with MSRP starting at $3,900 for the GY-HC500.

Model MSRP

GY-HC500 $3,900

GY-HC500SPC $4,400

GY-HC550 $5,500

ABOUT JVC PROFESSIONAL VIDEO

Headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, JVC Professional Video is a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. The company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of broadcast and professional video equipment, as well as D-ILA front projection systems. For more information, visit JVC’s website at http://pro.jvc.com or call (800) 582‑5825.

# # #