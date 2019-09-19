Just Add Power Takes the Spotlight at CEDIA EXPO 2019

LARGO, Fla. — Sept. 19, 2019 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, announced that its 3G+ 767DSS Dante® Enhanced Sound System transmitter was honored by CE Pro at CEDIA Expo 2019 in Denver with a Best Product Award, while its legacy 2G HD Over IP platform was inducted into the CEDIA Product Hall of Fame.

Judged by CE Pro editors and industry leaders based on innovation, functionality, and competitive advantages and benefits to the installer, the annual Best Product Awards celebrate the most noteworthy new products and technologies of the year. For 2019, in the Home Theater/Multi-Room Audio/Video category, J+P's 767DSS transmitter received the Best AV Switcher Award. The industry's first solution to support the latest Dante eight-channel chipset, the 767DSS not only distributes Ultra HD and 4K video with HDCP 2.2 over a single Cat-5e cable, but also takes Ultra HD over IP systems to the next level by adding compatibility with Dante and AES67 audio networks with separate switching of audio and video. The transmitter is backwards-compatible with legacy two-channel Dante and AES67 devices, while offering higher performance with lower compression — bit rates of 176.4 and 192 kHz — and latency as low as 0.25 milliseconds on Gigabit Ethernet.

Selected by a panel of judges comprised of home technology professionals, CEDIA Product Hall of Fame inductees have transformed the CEDIA industry with the value they provide to integrators and end users. This year, J+P's 2G HD Over IP platform — first introduced in 2011 with entry-level 2G transmitters and receivers — received the honor for allowing integrators to cost-effectively build a reliable full HD 1080p matrix. Providing instant, seamless switching, the devices support stereo or multichannel audio; offer video wall functionality and image push, pull, and freeze features; and include integrated RS-232 ports for distributed remote-control capabilities. The HD Over IP platform is engineered to provide complete scalability, so expanding the system with an additional screen or source is as simple as adding another receiver or transmitter.

"It's tremendously gratifying to receive this recognition from both CEDIA and CE Pro," said Ed Qualls, CEO and founder at J+P. "To be inducted into the CEDIA Hall of Fame is to know your product has made a real and lasting impact on the industry. Not only has our 2G HD Over IP platform done that by dramatically lowering the cost of video distribution in installations of any size. It has paved the way for innovations such as our 767DSS, which is making a splash of its own in the commercial and residential markets by bringing cross-compatibility with hundreds of Dante- and AES67-enabled solutions to Ultra HD over IP systems. In the future, we hope to see the transmitter join its predecessor in the Hall of Fame."

About Just Add Power

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers, their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their systems. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment and increases system value over time.

