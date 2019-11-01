Just Add Power Shines Spotlight on Sales Rep Force at CEDIA Expo 2019

LARGO, Fla. — Oct. 29, 2019 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, honored its 2019 Sales Representative of the Year and Regional Rock Stars during its annual awards ceremony at CEDIA Expo 2019, Sept. 11, in Denver. At the event, the company also took the opportunity to recognize internal sales team member David Whisennant for his five years of outstanding service.

At the awards ceremony, J+P presented its 2019 Representative of the Year Award to Performance Plus. For outstanding regional representative leadership, Pro West Sales took home the West Coast Regional Rock Stars Award; Synapse Sales earned the Central Regional Rock Stars Award; RS Pro Sales collected the Midwest Regional Rock Stars Award; and PSG Reps scooped up the East Coast Regional Rock Stars Award.

"Thanks to the hard work of our rep force and internal sales team members like David, 2019 is on track to be another record-breaking year for J+P," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at J+P. "We are grateful for their contributions and proud to acknowledge their outstanding efforts in delivering an unrivalled video experience for our customers."

About Just Add Power

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers, their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment and increases system value over time.

