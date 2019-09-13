Telos Alliance Highlights Jünger Audio Products at IBC 2019

The Telos Alliance, exclusive distributor of Jünger Audio products worldwide, is demoing Jünger Audio audio processors and servers today at its IBC 2019 stand (8.D47) at the RAI Amsterdam. Jünger Audio is a world-renowned audio processing specialist, now exclusively distributed by the Telos Alliance. Jünger products are a top choice for virtually artifacts-free processing in TV and radio broadcast, production, and streaming. The brand's portfolio includes real-time processing of loudness, up- and down-mixing, dynamics control, equalization, voice conditioning, Dolby® codec and QC solutions, metering and monitoring, FM conditioning, and more.

At IBC, the Telos Alliance will demonstrate the following Jünger products:

AIXpressor

AIXpressor is Jünger Audio's new flagship audio processor with great power, comprehensive media interfaces, and new software architecture. AIXpressor combines a reliable hardware basis for real-time operation with the flexibility of software-defined applications to deliver a whole new concept in audio processing.

Jünger Audio AIXpressor

flexAIserver

Jünger Audio flexAIserver



Jünger Audio’s flexAIserver series of audio servers provides processing power and flexibility where high-channel counts and comprehensive processing are required. flexAIservers can be used with traditional multichannel audio interfaces or with AoIP or standard Ethernet to process real-time, stream-based, or offline audio data. Running Jünger's new audio infrastructure flexAI, the series is ready to power up Jünger Audio’s renowned audio algorithms for the next generation of audio processing.

Dual Stereo Level Magic Audio Processor - EASY LOUDNESS AoIP

Jünger Audio EASY LOUDNESS AoIP

With dual stereo processing channels, integrated DANTE™/AES67 I/O and optional logging features, EASY LOUDNESS AoIP is a great solution for automatic and intelligent real-time loudness management. Jünger Audio’s integrated Level Magic process ensures maximum audio quality and compliance with all worldwide loudness standards.