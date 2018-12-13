Jingle All the Way: Luxul's XMS-1208P Managed Gigabit Switch is Available for All CI Integrators this Holiday Season

DRAPER, Utah — Dec. 13, 2018 — Luxul, the leading innovator of IP networking solutions for AV integrators, today announced that it's giving CI integrators the gift of enterprise-level performance at affordable price points this holiday season. It doesn't matter if they've been naughty or nice, the company's XMS-1208P 12-port/18 PoE+ managed Gigabit switch — that delivers high-speed performance while enabling simple network expansion — is now available for all. And to ring in the new year, Luxul will begin shipping its AMS-1816P 18-port/16 PoE+ L2/L3 managed Gigabit switch in early January.

"Since their debut at CEDIA this year, CI integrators have been counting down the days until the XMS-1208P and AMS-1816P begin shipping. Well, I'm thrilled to be the bearer of good news: They can get their hands on the XMS-1208P now and only have to wait a few more weeks for the AMS-1816P," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Luxul. "With their scalability, features and benefits, high-speed performance, and simple installation — all at unheard of price points — these managed switches are gifts that keep on giving for installations of any size."

Optimized for smaller security and VoIP systems, where it can function as a stand-alone device or an add-on switch, the XMS-1208P combines plug-and-play installation, a simple-to-use management interface, QoS and VLAN support, and fast switching capacity. It also includes port auto-recovery and power scheduling, ensuring system reliability and uptime. Port auto-recovery allows the switch to automatically power cycle unresponsive PoE devices, and port power scheduling allows switch PoE ports to be turned on or off with a schedule.

For simple network expansion, the XMS-1208P features two Gigabit RJ-45 ports and two SFP ports, which enable integrators to connect devices or to additional switches via an Ethernet cable or a fiber-optic cable when using SFP modules (sold separately). In addition, the switch's PoE+ ports are perfect for expanding networks utilizing PoE-enabled devices such as touchpanels, VoIP, IP cameras, and wireless access points.

Luxul's AMS-1816P includes all of the advanced features of the XMS-1208P but offers 18 ports for mid-size AV applications. For simple network expansion in larger installations, the AMS-1816P is equipped with two 1 Gigabit RJ-45/SFP+ combo ports, allowing for high-speed interconnection between SFP+ compatible Luxul switches.

Photo Caption: Luxul's XMS-1208P managed Gigabit switch is now shipping. The AMS-1816P 18-port/16 PoE+ L2/L3 switch follows in early January 2019.

