It's Warp Speed Ahead With Just Add Power's New Warp Engine

Now Shipping, Transmitter/Receiver Allows Installers to Rotate Any HDMI Source and Create Artistic Video Walls With Displays Mounted at Any Angle

LARGO, Fla. — Dec. 12, 2019 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, today announced that its new Warp Engine is now shipping. The 1RU transmitter/receiver allows installers to easily deploy video walls with eye-catching designs featuring mixed-and-matched display models mounted at any angle.

"Bringing powerful new capabilities to the Ultra HD over IP ecosystem, our new Warp Engine allows installers to get creative with their video walls by venturing beyond the traditional grid pattern," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at J+P. "And unlike other products on the market that are limited to custom graphics or static signage, the Warp Engine works with any HDMI source for the ultimate in flexibility."

With the new Warp Engine, installers can rotate any HDMI source — cable boxes, media players, game systems, cameras, and more — in a J+P matrix in 0.1-degree increments in real time to achieve incredibly low latency. The rotated image can then be sent to an unlimited number of receivers in the network, allowing for the creation of massive artistic video walls using a single Warp Engine. Fully HDCP-2.2-compliant, the unit can be added to any J+P 3G or 2GΩ/3G system running Just OS.

About Just Add Power

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers, their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment, and increases system value over time.

