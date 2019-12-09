Iron Mountain Appoints Lance Podell SVP, GM of Iron Mountain Entertainment Services Business

Digital media, entertainment and technology veteran to lead strategic growth, global customer offerings

BOSTON –Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), the storage and information management company, recently announced the appointment of Lance Podell to SVP and GM of Iron Mountain Entertainment Services. The digital media and entertainment executive will oversee the company's media and entertainment-focused business by developing and delivering solutions that advance its global leadership position in the media preservation and archive management space. Iron Mountain's Entertainment Services division serves the broadcast, film, music and sports sectors, as well as brand archives and individual artists' collections and estates.

“Lance is uniquely qualified to lead this division,” said Ted MacLean, EVP, Adjacent Businesses at Iron Mountain. “Content creators and entertainers are more focused than ever on planning for the digitization of their catalogs, future distribution of their work and the preservation of everything from personal memorabilia to production assets such as sets, wardrobes and studio notes. Lance's track record of serving as a champion for creators will ensure that Iron Mountain Entertainment Services continues to evolve its product and service offerings in ways that remain relevant and critical to our current and future customers in the entertainment industry.”

“Iron Mountain Entertainment Services is the guardian of some of the world’s most important and iconic assets. I’m honored to be part of this dynamic, forward-thinking global team, working with our partners to preserve and protect some of the entertainment industry’s generation-defining art, costumes, lyrics, movies, television shows, sports and newsworthy moments,” said Lance Podell. “As media consumption models change, the entertainment industry needs greater accessibility and insight into both analog and digital content in its archives. Our Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning solutions and industry-leading preservation techniques enable our clients to extract maximum value from their content. I look forward to helping expand our solutions to meet new challenges and demands from the creator community.”

Mr. Podell joins Iron Mountain from YouTube Spaces (studios), a division of Google, where he focused on engaging content creators and partners to advance storytelling and build YouTube communities across the world. Prior, he was Chairman and CEO of Next New Networks, a venture-backed online video company that distributed popular TV-like programming. He holds an MBA from Harvard and an A.B. from Lafayette College.

To learn more about Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, please visit https://www.ironmountain.com/industries/entertainment.