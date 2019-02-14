IntraCom Systems, LLC Releases VCOM™ WebRTC: A Matrix Audio Communications Platform That Includes Multi-Channel Video Streaming and Monitoring, Geolocation, SIP Telephony Integration, Emergency Alerts, and Chat.

February 14, 2019 —IntraCom Systems, LLC, a Los Angeles-area developer of highly interoperable, multi-channel software communication systems has released a new version of its VCOM™ Matrix platform that incorporates WebRTC. VCOM WebRTC brings always on, non-blocking, multi-channel communications to VCOM users’ web browsers running on virtually any Smartphone, Tablet, PC, or Mac. The leading browsers are supported including Chrome, Edge, and Safari. In addition to browser-based matrix audio communications, VCOM WebRTC incorporates live video capture and streaming, multi-channel video monitoring, geolocation, SIP telephony integration, emergency alerts, pre-recorded messages, and chat.

Video capture and live-streaming is now integrated into the VCOM WebRTC client application, enabling VCOM users to capture content from virtually any Smartphone or webcam and share with other system users. Multiple streams can be viewed simultaneously in real-time over WiFi, cellular, or satellite connection. VCOM’s new video capability is ideal for a wide array of applications in which situational awareness is required. In news gathering immediate point of view videos can enable more precise decisions to be made between multiple breaking news events. In security and defense applications commanders can see as if they were in-the-field with their agents. First responders can more rapidly direct resources to the most critical area of a regional or national emergency.

Multi-Channel Video Monitoring & Routing allows VCOM users to easily program and view one or more video streams from a wide array of RTMP and HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) source feeds. This feature is ideal for varied applications including confidence feeds and general security.

Geolocation integration allows VCOM users to view the precise location of other system users, with access to a global-scale map with other users appearing as pin-points beside their name along with longitude/latitude coordinates.

SIP Phone Services are built directly into the VCOM server core and accessible from the VCOM WebRTC user interface. Any number can be dialed through an intuitive onscreen dial pad. In-coming calls display caller ID and can be answered with a click or tap of a selector. VCOM’s telephony integration provides users a seamless way to connect with people and entities not using VCOM through regular telephone services. Virtually an unlimited number of telephone lines are supported, seamlessly integrated with VCOM matrix communications channels.

Chat integration allows VCOM users to send plain-text messages to other users, providing a quick and convenient medium to communicate in high or low noise environments, or any other instance where one does not wish to use VCOM voice services.

Emergency Alerts allow VCOM users to send audible sounds and pre-recorded messages to other system users in mission critical situations.

About IntraCom Systems

IntraCom Systems, LLC leverages decades of technical expertise and innovation within the realm of mission-critical voice communications to develop and bring to market the next generation of multi-channel software communications systems. The Company is headquartered in the Los Angeles Silicon Beach area.

About VCOM

VCOM is an industry-leading IP-software, multi-channel, multi-access (a.k.a. “matrix communications”) platform for mission critical applications. The solution is highly scalable to thousands of users, supports virtually an unlimited number of point-to-point channels and open conferences, boasts a fully integrated SIP server and IP-PBX, LDAP, SNMP traps, AES encryption, CDR, geo-positioning, and incorporates a streaming media server with multi-channel video viewing in 2D, 360, and Virtual Reality.

VCOM’s always on, non-blocking operation allows instant access to any user, avoiding delays, dialing issues, or busy signals. Users receiving a call may hear multiple calls simultaneously as well as additional audio sources. Individual programming per user control panel allows infinite control over privacy and priorities. Multiple group call and conference channel capabilities precludes the needs of traditional conference bridges. The VCOM system architecture assures the fastest possible response time while accommodating the complex communications scenarios of virtually any mission critical application.

IntraCom contact: Stephen Brand

888-318-6187

sbrand@intracomsystems.com

Press Contact: Jake Strassberg

310-741-7185

Jake.strassberg@intracomsystems.com