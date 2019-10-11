Intinor showcases Direkt link at Broadcast India 2019

Stand F610, 17-19 October, Broadcast India 2019, Mumbai: Intinor, Sweden’s leading developer of products and solutions for high-quality video over internet will, with its partner Rahul Commerce, feature Direkt link at Broadcast India on Stand F610.



Intinor CEO Roland Axelsson said, “Direkt link has enormous potential, not only in terms of power and flexibility, but also because it is extremely easy to use and very robust, thanks to an ingenious construction that includes a minimum of moving parts.



“We are really proud to be partnering with Rahul Commerce and are excited about the potential to users of our product, Direkt link. It is unique in that it can send video streams to receivers from multiple manufacturers, including Intinor’s own. Additionally, Direkt link is designed for use by cable TV; Master Control Rooms; streaming servers for web TV; and PCs running VLC. It’s the perfect product for the Indian marketplace.”



Another recent advantage is the Router panel and Video mixer for the Direkt series, offering users full control over their IP-workflow, switching and mixing without the need for additional and expensive equipment. The web interface is entirely built on Intinor’s API so users can easily create their own application or include it in their existing workflow.



Intinor will also feature its powerful Direkt router and Direkt router lite at the show.



About Intinor

Intinor develops its own products and comprehensive solutions for high quality video over Internet. With solutions for contribution, as well as for distribution and web TV, Intinor has customers ranging from small production to major television channels. Intinor also work as consultants with product development and has extensive experience in developing custom-designed systems to meet specific needs. For more information, visit .www.intinor.com



Company Contact:

Roland Axelsson

CEO and product manager

+46 90–349 39 01

+46 730–71 65 24

roland.axelsson@intinor.se



Media Contact:

Kara Myhill

Manor Marketing

kara@manormarketing.tv

+44 (0) 7899 977222