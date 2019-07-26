InSync Technology Announces New Standards Conversion Solutions at IBC2019

InSync Technology at IBC2019

InSync Technology are specialists in motion compensated frame rate conversion. Content owners with assets that aren't in the format or frame rate needed for their chosen audiences' displays must carry out standards conversion in order to match the various display sizes and frame rates. Good standards conversion is essential to preserve the quality (and therefore the value) of the material.

At IBC2019, InSync will be making two major announcements. First, they are introducing FrameFormer Live, real-time software motion compensated standards conversion using CPU-only architecture. Second, InSync is now a reseller for the fully-integrated FLICS | SOLO FrameFormer solution (FLICS | SOLO FF), which provides a flexible, comprehensive conversion solution for all file-based content from SD to UHD and beyond.

FrameFormer Live

Broadcasters and content owners continue to rely on proprietary hardware for cost-effective real-time frame rate and format conversion for live applications. Software solutions for live standards conversion are beginning to emerge, but they require expensive dedicated compute resources with provision of GPUs, which is inflexible and can be costly.

FrameFormer Live, to be introduced at IBC2019, is a highly scalable, professional grade software standards conversion solution that offers live, real-time conversion of SD, HD, and 3G content, using CPU-only processing with cross platform support. FrameFormer Live provides a truly flexible approach to deployment and is a cost-effective alternative to traditional hardware converters. FrameFormer Live can run in any standard IT environment, on premise or in the cloud, and can be accessed as a standalone application or an integrated service.

Unlike other solutions, FrameFormer Live does not require access to GPUs, giving the customer complete freedom to choose what server to run their conversion on or, in the case of cloud-based deployments, the flexibility to quickly scale up/down the service with the ready provision of CPU-only compute resources.

FLICS | SOLO FF

With requirements to repurpose media for so many different delivery platforms, the demand for high-quality, cost-effective standards conversion has never been so great. The fully-integrated FLICS | SOLO FrameFormer solution (FLICS | SOLO FF) provides a flexible, comprehensive solution for all content from SD to UHD and beyond.

Extending the already popular FrameFormer software standards conversion range, FrameFormer is now fully integrated within the Hiscale FLICS | SOLO transcoding solution, (FLICS | SOLO FF) offering support for a range of codecs including ProRes, AVC, DNxHD, and XDCAM.

Unlike other software conversion solutions, FLICS | SOLO FF does not require access to GPUs, giving the customer complete freedom to choose which server is used to run the conversion. The solution may be deployed standalone or may be integrated into existing customer platforms via a RESTful API.

InSync is now a reseller for the FLICS | SOLO FF product, which means customers can buy the FrameFormer motion compensated software standards conversion solution from InSync Technology, experts in conversion.

InSync FrameFormer Conversion Demonstration

On InSync IBC2019 Stand 2.A46, visitors will see results of the FrameFormer software motion compensated standards converter converting a range of UHD content between different frame rates. The demonstrations will allow customers to see up close the superb quality available with FrameFormer and its ability to handle a wide range of material, including content produced with high dynamic range.

InSync invites customers to compare the UHD source with the FrameFormer conversion to verify the quality of conversion. The proof of a great standards converter is in its ability to handle high-contrast, fast-moving, detailed content, which the demonstration will clearly show.

Company Quote:

"Up to now, users needing live frame rate conversions had a choice between proprietary hardware or software solutions requiring specific GPU resourced compute platforms. FrameFormer Live breaks that paradigm by offering live, software-based standards conversion that can run on any suitable CPU devices."

— James Shepherd, Chief Technology Officer, InSync Technology Ltd.

Company Overview:

InSync Technology is a successful and growing employee-owned business. Since its inception in 2003, InSync has specialized in developing highly efficient signal processing hardware and software products, with a focus on motion compensated frame rate and format conversion (standards converters).

InSync's FrameFormer software standards converter is the only motion compensated frame rate converter designed for CPU-only deployment. FrameFormer offers unique flexibility in its support for Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems and is available as a stand-alone product, in a variety of plug-ins for popular edit software (such as Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere Pro), as an integration into third-party solutions (such as Dalet Amberfin, Marquise Technologies MIST, Marquis Broadcast Medway, Odyssey MARK, IMC Technologies Incite MAM, and Imagine Communications SelenioFlex™ File), or as stand-alone software for integration into a bespoke workflow.

