Telos Introduces Infinity Link to Pro AV Market at InfoComm 2019

Cleveland, OH (June 12, 2019)– The Telos Alliance will introduce the new Telos Infinity Link to the Pro AV market at InfoComm 2019, June 12-14 in Orlando, booth 7083. Infinity Link is the latest addition to the Telos Infinity™ IP Intercom platform, the communications solution that does away with outdated and cumbersome matrix-based technology and puts communication and contribution audio together on an IP backbone. Infinity Link maintains the matrix-free advantage of Telos Infinity but adds the ability to extend connectivity beyond the boundaries of AoIP using VoIP.

“VoIP technology in a broadcast Intercom system isn't new, but the way that Infinity Link encompasses VoIP as part of an entirely matrix-free AoIP solution is unique,” states Martin Dyster, Telos Infinity Project Director. “With a simple license key, each Telos Infinity device, whether a Beltpack, a Master Panel, or Expansion Panel, can host a group of Infinity Link codecs. This enables any IP audio path within its own network to connect across WAN to a Link-equipped codec at any remote location, bridging the local system to the outside world via its own embedded processing engine.”

Telos Infinity Link is an OPUS codec-based software product available as a series of software licenses that can be added to any host Infinity Panel or Beltpack hardware, unlocking two (Beltpack only), four, or eight embedded codecs that convert WAN-side VoIP to LAN-side Livewire+ AES67™. A dedicated 1RU hardware Gateway device is also available, supplied with dual AC power and dual gigabit Ethernet connections, supporting either 8 or 16 embedded codecs.

The OPUS codec is a totally open, royalty-free, highly versatile audio codec. This codec—with manually and auto-adjustable bitrates optimized for use in voice communications—is unmatched for interactive speech and music transmission over the Internet, but is also intended for storage and streaming applications.

Each codec send/receive pair can be connected to an associated pair at a remote location. The resultant Livewire+ AES67 Sources and Destinations appear within the Infinity Dashboard Input/Output lists in the same form as any other connected AES67 stream and can be used for point-to-point communication within an IFB, a Group, or a Partyline.

Infinity Link is a competitive and flexible solution that allows the user to turn a standard Infinity Panel or Beltpack into a VoIP utility without compromising its use as a communications device.

