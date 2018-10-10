IMT Vislink’s Innovative Single-Frame Latency UHD HCAM and UltraReceiver Wireless Camera Solution Makes U.S. Debut at NAB NY

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 10, 2018 – xG® Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, military and government markets, announces today that IMTVislink will be demonstrating a groundbreaking update to its HCAM and UltraReceiver wireless camera solution to provide single-frame end-to-end latency for 4K UHD transmissions for the first time in the U.S. at NAB NY (Booth N159).

“We recently introduced enhancements to the HCAM HEVC UHD wireless camera transmitter and UltraReceiver solution at IBC, and saw tremendous international interest in the upgraded offering,” says John Payne IV, President, IMT Vislink. “Being the first company to bring this type of wireless camera solution to market has allowed our customers to make live programming more immersive and engaging for viewers. The growth in UHD and HDR programming paired with Vislink’s single-frame latency wireless camera solution provides greater creative freedom by allowing event producers to seamlessly cut between wired and wireless UHD resolution cameras at will for continuity throughout the broadcast.”

HCAM features user-interchangeable RF modules and a range of software options – including the capability to be HDR Ready. It fills the need for reliable HEVC transmission and allows for better compression without sacrificing quality. HCAM features dual SFP modules supporting quad 3/6/12G SDI/HDMI/Fiber Optic/SMPTE 2022-6 HD-SDI over IP interfaces. It’s also designed with Wi-fi and Bluetooth® control via a dedicated Android and iOS app. With highly flexible and configurable mounting options and intuitive video interfaces, the unit can be mounted to broadcast cameras, ENG cameras and prosumer cameras.

Perfect for broadcast sports and ENG news coverage with wireless cameras, the UltraReceiver is a 1RU half-width, rackmount chassis receiver. The versatile receiver features four UHF inputs with maximum-ratio combining, DVB-T and proprietary LMS-T demodulation, as well as ASI and IP capabilities.

IMT Vislink also recently announced its collaboration with Panasonic, which combines the updated HCAM wireless camera transmitter with Panasonic’s AK-UC3000, AK-HC5000 and AK-UC4000 cameras. This allows for full HD wireless video transmission and 4K transmission with the AK-UC4000.

In addition to the upgraded HCAM and UltraReceiver camera solution, a variety of other next generation wireless camera transmitters will be on display including MicroLite 2, IMTDragonFly and L1700 ideal for sporting events or ENG cameras. Updates to the Advent satellite communications line will also be on-site with the new Advent DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder. The Advent DVE6100 and IRD6200 are the smallest and lightest 4K UHD DVB-S2X exciter and 4K UHD HEVC DVB-S2X IRD on the market.

IMT Vislink will also have an operational two sector newsnet® system in the booth, which includes the sectors that are tower mounted and the newsnet® server which would be at the studio. There will also be two NewStream systems on display to transport live video via the IP link established through the system.

To check out the full range of broadcast solutions provided by IMT and Vislink, please visit www.imt-solutions.com, http://www.vislink.com/ or stop by the booth for more information.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology’s IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at and .

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 80 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit .

