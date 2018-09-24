IMT Vislink Provides Onboard Video Technology at MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Racing Event in New Jersey

MILLVILLE, NJ, SEPTEMBER 24, 2018 – xG® Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, announced that IMT Vislink was the featured provider of onboard video technology at the 2018 MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey superbike racing event that was held September 7-9 at New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ. The race was broadcast nationwide on the beIN Sports Network. Video showing footage taken by the Vislink onboard system can be viewed at this link, while the entire race video can be viewed at this link. Images from the event can be viewed here.

MotoAmerica is the premier motorcycle racing series in the U.S. under the guidance of its president (and former MotoGP® world champion) Wayne Rainey. Its mission is to raise the profile of motorcycle road racing in the U.S. and to ultimately send its riders to compete in top-level international MotoGP championships.

“We are pleased to be involved with the MotoAmerica racing series,” said Raj Kotecha, Vice President of Strategic Accounts for Vislink. “It is a thrill for us to work with Wayne Rainey, and we look forward to supporting his efforts to raise the profile of this exciting race series throughout the U.S. For this event, we showcased an ultra-compact version of our established MDR (Modular Diversity Receive) system that we have successfully deployed at MotoGP and numerous other top-tier sporting events around the world for over a decade. We would also like to thank beIN Sports and Dorna Sports, our longtime partners in producing high-quality, customized racing coverage systems for MotoGP events, for helping make this participation with MotoAmerica possible.”

The MotoGP racing series is the premier level of motorcycle racing in the world. It features many of the fastest riders and most innovative motorcycle technology. MotoGP events are carried by over 100 broadcasters and are seen by over 400 million viewers around the world. Vislink has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with MotoGP and is its official RF systems supplier, providing onboard, aerial and pitlane camera transmission and receive systems. It was at the 2015 UK MotoGP World Championship that Vislink delivered the world’s first 4K UHD live wireless transmission.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology’s IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at and .

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 80 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

