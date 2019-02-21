IHSE USA Announces Draco compact ultra, All-New Prepackaged HDMI 2.0 Matrix KVM System

CRANBURY, N.J. — Feb. 21, 2019 — IHSE USA today introduced Draco compact ultra, a new, prepackaged KVM matrix solution for HDMI 2.0. Supporting configurations offered as 16 x 8 to 32 x 16, the Draco compact ultra enables lightning-fast switching of HDMI 2.0 computer video with embedded stereo audio and USB-HID for keyboard and mouse connections.

Draco compact ultra features IHSE's exclusive Flex-Port technology, saving systems installers tremendous time preconfiguring ports to specific I/O requirements. The new solution is ideal for command and control, broadcast and postproduction, energy management, air traffic control, simulation and visualization, and other advanced deployments in which video-rich applications are used.

"For 35 years, IHSE has been championing high-performance, future-proof KVM matrix systems — and now, we're breaking new barriers and simplifying system design by offering a prepackaged KVM matrix system for HDMI 2.0," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "The new Draco compact ultra exemplifies the latest advancements in next-generation digital AV distribution. With its small footprint and ruggedized chassis design, this matrix system is the perfect space-saving solution where centralized switching of KVM is needed."

Draco compact ultra is built on IHSE's proven Draco ultra series extender platform and utilizes the Fraunhofer Institute's Lightweight Image (Lici) codec, which ensures brilliant image quality and outstanding color accuracy at the highest video resolutions. Each Draco compact ultra matrix system includes a full set of transmitter and receiver modules supporting 4K resolutions and I/O connections up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a real 60-Hz refresh rate and full color depth (10 bit, 4:4:4). The solution extends computer signals from host systems to workstation areas over signal-mode fiber, delivering visually lossless output together with exceptional graphics and video playback performance even when the computer is located miles away.

Through Flex-Port technology, the Draco compact ultra extender is able to auto-sense individual units through any available port on the chassis. Simply connecting the extender to the chassis enables the internal firmware to recognize and auto-configure the port as a computer (CPU) or console device (CON) — therefore saving time for system installers who normally have to preconfigure ports to specific I/O requirements.

The Draco compact ultra matrix includes an internal control system that can simplify the management of EDID and USB-HID when dissimilar types of displays are connected to the same switch and may have mismatched data in display resolutions. The tera tool GUI provides software tools to enable copying, emulating, and cloning EDID or USB configurations. The EDID configuration settings ensure that display screens, TVs, or projectors connected to the switch show the best-possible picture. Another setup menu provides configuration for USB emulation that allows a common configuration across different USB devices to reduce the wait time for the keyboard and mouse to be recognized by the CPU source.

Setup and configuration of a Draco compact ultra matrix is fast and easy using the system's on-screen display or through the feature-enhanced Draco tera Tool software for configuration and real-time diagnostics. System administrators can switch, control, and manage the matrix right from the computer or from any third-party touch panel or control system.

For mission-critical and 24/7 operations such as broadcast, 3D design, visualization, and military command and control environments, Draco compact ultra units can be installed in chassis assemblies providing redundant power and redundant path distribution. IHSE also provides optional Draco vario add-on modules for digital audio input and output as well as data signals, such as USB 2.0 and RS-232.

More information about IHSE USA's KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

