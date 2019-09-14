BBright Selects Matrox SMPTE ST 2110 NIC Cards for New Range of Media Production Servers

MONTREAL, Quebec — September 13, 2019 — Matrox® Video, a world-class provider of cutting-edge SMPTE ST 2110 network interface controller (NIC) cards for OEMs, is pleased to announce that BBright, a leading solutions provider for Ultra HD channel deployments, is launching an innovative range of Matrox-based media production servers for SMPTE ST 2110 workflows. Leveraging the latest Matrox ST 2110 25 GbE network cards, UHD-Channel, the first BBright IP-based media platform offering, will showcase state-of-the-art, 4K video I/O over 25 GbE at IBC 2019, on BBright stand 2.B39.

Next-generation UHD playout, media production platforms

In an effort to meet today’s ever-evolving media consumption demands, BBright is releasing a new wave of flexible, agile, and scalable IP-based solutions. The new BBright UHD-Channel media production server is equipped with Matrox DSX LE5 D25, a 25 GbE SMPTE ST 2110 NIC card which offers complete offload of ST 2110 to preserve CPU resources for media processing operations. This enables the BBright UHD-Channel solution to deliver advanced video I/O of up to two 4K/UHDp60—including ‘clean’ and branded feeds—and/or two 4K live inputs using a 25 GbE link, with SMPTE ST 2022-7 redundancy. With Matrox’s built-in support for NMOS Device Registration and Discovery (IS-04), NMOS Device Connection Management (IS-05), and the JT-NM TR 1001-1 recommendation, BBright’s UHD-Channel solution can seamlessly plug in and operate in SMPTE ST 2110 environments.

“Looking at Matrox ST 2110 NIC cards, it was immediately evident that their high-density, 24/7-reliability, and zero-CPU-usage—combined with their SMPTE ST 2110 technological expertise and interoperability levels—would provide us with the necessary foundation to quickly transition our SDI-based 4K know-how to cutting-edge ST 2110,” said Laurent Appercel, marketing director, BBright. “Our ability to now offer a new range of next-generation UHD solutions means forward-thinking broadcasters can deliver unprecedented 4K playout and media production over IP workflows.”

“Matrox is excited to be collaborating with BBright and pair best-in-class ST 2110 and 4K proficiencies to build a new foundation of groundbreaking SMPTE ST 2110 solutions,” says Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing, Matrox Video. “As a pioneer in UHD development, BBright is further cementing its reputation as a leader in 4K broadcast solutions with high-density, game-changing video production servers to take content anywhere.”

BBright UHD-Channel (Stand B39, Hall 2) and Matrox SMPTE ST 2110 NIC cards (Stand B15, Hall 7) will be seen in action at IBC 2019 from September 13-17.

About BBright

BBright company focuses on rapid market transitions around 4K – Ultra HD, HEVC, multiscreen and content delinearization. BBright develops high-end 4K and HEVC software-based technologies running on broadcast-grade appliances such as live Ingest & Replay Playout servers (baseband or transport stream), professional Decoders and reference Test and QC systems for the Ultra HD video ecosystem. BBright serves various customers worldwide which are broadcast equipment manufacturers, 4K content vendors, video network operators (satellite, terrestrial), telco operators (IPTV) and public or private TV channels.

About Matrox Video

Matrox Video is a technology and market leader in the field of 4K, HD, and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, streaming, A/V signal conversion, capture/playout servers, channel-in-a-box systems, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of multi-screen content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, telcos, cable operators, post-production facilities, live event producers, videographers, and A/V professionals worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information, visit www.matrox.com/video.

