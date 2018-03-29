DVEO to Highlight AI Based Automated Ad Substitution System at NAB 2018

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, will demonstrate their AI based ad substitution solution in booth SU5624 at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show in Las Vegas, April 9-12.

The Ad Substituter™ IP/25 is designed for local ad insertion by broadcasters, telco TV/OTT and cable operators, cruise ships, and hotels. It is a real time automated digital ad substitution system that detects the presence of advertising in digital broadcast media and replaces the ads it finds with designated ads of identical length. This technology is useful since in many countries media contains no SCTE 35, analog cue tones, or other ad triggers or mark points. In these countries ad insertion happens at the content preparation stage and is efficient but expensive to create.

"The Ad Substituter IP/25 looks for ads in an intelligent manner that has proven to be very effective. We have customers who need to change the content and/or language of the incoming ads so they are able to maximize ad revenues, i.e., stations in one country do not want to carry a neighboring country's ads," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "Customers can also replace ads that are outdated or irrelevant. Replacement ads can be video clips, static ads, or live web sites with changing information."

Depending on the configuration, the Ad Substituter IP/25 supports one to 25 IP streams. Since deep intelligence has to be applied, the system relies on a fixed 30 seconds to six minute buffer. This time delay provides the time to apply DVEO's multiple criteria to the content.

The Ad Substituter IP/25 is generally used downstream from the IRD's that deliver the content. Once trained the system is extremely reliable.

DVEO and Ad Substituter IP/25 are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

Analyzes ads in live streams and in prerecorded files

May need delay up to six minutes to analyze complex ad types

Inserts SCTE 35 command in SPTS for subsequent Ad Serters to replace ads

Once trained, delay will be the same

Supports 1080p, 1080i, 720p, and 480i, and all standard broadcast resolutions

Selects transport streams by program numbers or PIDs

1RU / 3 RU (Rack Unit) modular frame

Supports 25 IP streams per unit

Deployed across most continents

System will pay for itself in less than one year

Suggested Retail Price:

Ad Substituter IP/25: Up to $39,995, depending on number of channels

About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.

