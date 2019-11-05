New Series of HDMI Over IP AV Extenders from Ocean Matrix

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – November 5, 2019 Ocean Matrix, a provider of cost-effective interface solutions for video and pro-AV users, introduces new series of HDMI over IP AV extenders with several options including units with PoE, IR control, H.264 video compression, 2-channel audio, and more.

All of the new series are HDMI, HDCP compliant, transmit signals up to 394 feet over a single Cat5e/6 cable for point to point transmission, and support multi-layered applications when used with an Ethernet switch or router. Sold separately, all transmitter and receiver units are CE and FCC certified.

The Plug and Play transmitter and receiver include 2-channel audio, IR control, and allows for setting IP addresses using a web browser for point to many setups. The Feature-Rich transmitter and receiver models have low bandwidth requirements with H.264 video compression and power over Ethernet making installation easier and reducing wiring. The series also includes bi-directional RS232, IR remote control, and supports dynamic host configuration protocol (DHCP).

With four RJ45 ports each, the 1 X 4 transmitter and 1 X 4 receiver function as splitters in daisy-chain network configurations allowing up to three layers. Both also feature wide-band IR control and LPCM 2-channel audio.

The PoE single gang Wall Plate units, with low bandwidth H.264 video compression for transmission over LANs, are designed for convenient wall mounting in conference rooms or classrooms. The receiver functions as a 2-channel stereo HDMI audio extractor to a 3.5mm connector.

About Ocean Matrix

Ocean Matrix, a division of Tower Products, Incorporated., is a provider of affordable and versatile interface solutions for the Broadcast and Pro-AV industry. Our mission is to deliver rugged, easy to use tools featuring the latest technology. The Ocean Matrix toolbox consists of distribution amplifiers, extenders, converters, hum eliminators, and video switchers that are proven problem-solving devices.

