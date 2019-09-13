Harmonic Joins Forces with HPE to Deliver the Best of On-Premises IT and Cloud Media Processing as a Service

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sept. 12, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it has teamed up with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to optimize deployments of its VOS® cloud-native platform. Together, Harmonic's VOS offerings and HPE GreenLake deliver customer success through a consumption-based service that enables operators to achieve increased simplicity, scalability and cost savings for IPTV and OTT video delivery.

"Deploying a video SaaS in the data center has never been simpler," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, Video Business, at Harmonic. "We collaborated with HPE to bring the best of both worlds for operators that prefer on-premises systems but also want the agility of the public cloud. This flexible, consumption-based business model radically simplifies IT and frees up resources."

HPE GreenLake is a suite of curated solutions that delivers IT outcomes with hardware, software and expertise on-premises. It alters the economics of video delivery for operators using Harmonic's VOS offerings, providing access to on-premises IT and the benefits of cloud infrastructure. A wide range of applications are supported, including linear channel origination, live, SVOD, time-shift TV, live sports streaming, skinny bundles and disaster recovery.

"HPE GreenLake marks a paradigm shift in IT operations," said Kong Hoe Chan, general manager, solution sales for HPE in APAC. "Collaborating with Harmonic, a leader in video technologies and services, we're giving operators greater choices, enabling a hybrid mix of IT operating models and cloud-based media processing and delivery."

Harmonic and HPE will initially roll out this service in the APAC region.

Harmonic will showcase its innovative video SaaS and software solutions for OTT and next-gen TV delivery at IBC2019, Sept. 13-17, in Amsterdam, at stand 1.B20.



