Haivision Partners with DigiBox for Distribution of High-Performance IP Video Solutions for Broadcast and Enterprise in the UK

Montreal, Canada – March 7, 2019 –Haivision – a market leader in video streaming solutions – announced that DigiBox now represents the Haivision product line for broadcast and enterprise markets in the United Kingdom. DigiBox is one of the premier UK distributors of market-leading technologies for the broadcast, video, and pro-AV industries.



“Haivision has always stood for true performance when it comes to video networks,” said Marc Risby, DigiBox CTO. “From the ubiquitous Makito encoder to the progressive move to open source their SRT protocol, Haivision has always been a leader, and we are proud to now represent them.”



Haivision will host a free seminar – the SRT & Haivision 4K Summit – in central London on Monday March 18 to provide more information about Haivision, DigiBox, the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol for performance streaming, and the new Makito X4 4K HEVC high performance video encoder.



“We are excited to partner with DigiBox and for our products to be a differentiated part of their solution portfolio,” said Mirko Wicha, President and CEO at Haivision.



DigiBox Sales Manager Phill Lane concurs, “The addition of valued partners and products like that provided by Haivision broadens the reach of both companies to new and exciting markets that can benefit from our respective technologies and experience. We look forward to continuing our programme of partnering with like-minded organisations to expand our portfolio of best-of-breed products and services.”



Based just north of London, DigiBox has served the UK’s broadcast and media markets for more than 20 years.



Click here to register for the SRT & Haivision 4K Summit in London on March 18.



###



About DigiBox

With more than 20 years’ experience, DigiBox is the UK’s leading product distribution company serving the broadcast, telecommunications, and multimedia markets. The company represents best-of-breed products from world-leading manufacturers and has also expanded into Corporate IT, Education and Pro AV markets. More information can be found at www.digi-box.co.uk



About Haivision

Haivision is the leader in live video streaming technologies, providing more than 25,000 organizations globally with video solutions that help them stream broadcast-quality, low-latency video from anywhere. Founded in 2004, Haivision is a profitable, privately held company with headquarters in Montreal and Chicago, and regional offices located throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle-East and APAC. To help solve the world’s most difficult video streaming challenges, Haivision open sourced its award winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol in 2017 and founded the SRT Alliance, which now has over 200 industry leading companies supporting this new standard. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision is also recognized as one of the most influential companies in video by Streaming Media and one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500. Learn more at haivision.com.



Media Contacts:



Haivision

Jennifer Gazin

Marketing Manager

jgazin@haivision.com



DigiBox

Kara Myhill

Manor Marketing

kara@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0) 7899 977222