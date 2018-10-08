Globecast announces Kevin Tan as Head of Sales in Asia

Paris, 8thOctober,2018 — Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, announces Kevin Tan as Head of Sales in Asia, effective immediately. In his new role, Tan will lead the sales efforts in Asia, nurture an inventive approach to client relationships, and promote Globecast’s new initiatives including the Digital Media Hub suite of services for sports and live events and its Cloud Playout services — both of which were announced this year.

Tan has extensive experience in marketing and sales management, planning, forecasting, and problem solving. For 12 years, he served as General Manager, Professional Solutions Singapore Division for Sony S. E. Asia, where he managed a team of 24. He was responsible for sales and marketing in Southeast Asia, including in emerging markets like Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, and Brunei. Prior to this, he worked as the Sales Director at Da Vinci Systems, managing sales and marketing in Singapore other areas of the Asia-Pacific region.

“Kevin’s impressive management skills and sales experience in Asia dovetail perfectly with our initiatives to deliver high caliber and multifaceted media services across Asian markets. Kevin’s strong leadership skills will accelerate ourgrowth and help our customers understand the changing times of this vibrant market,” commented Jimmy Kim, Managing Director for Globecast in Asia.

Tan commented, “It’s a real honor for me to be part of such a well-respected and dynamic organization as Globecast. The company is very forward thinking and works right across the content acquisition, media management and content delivery spectrum, with a wide range of evolving services. I’m looking forward to building on our success in Asia and working closely with ourcustomers so they can harness the power of our leading edge services.”