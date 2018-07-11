Globecast 2018 IBC Preview

Globecast helps customers to manage content and to deliver it wherever, however and whenever required. The company provides agile and seamless content acquisition, management and distribution services globally, constantly innovating and investing in new technologies to create customer-centric new services. Globecast has created the number one global hybrid fiber and satellite network for video contribution and distribution. It delivers any type of video service including: TV Everywhere OTT, satellite, cable, video-on-demand and CDN using cloud-enabled media solutions. It supplies Content Acquisition, Aggregation and Distribution (CAAD) services to over 130 networks.

The company remains the trusted partner for global coverage and international delivery of news, sport, and special events around the globe. Customers enjoy a seamless global experience from 12 interconnected Globecast-owned facilities, including Los Angeles, London, Singapore, Paris, Rome, and Johannesburg.

IBC 2018 show debut

Globecast Digital Media Hub for sports and live events

Globecast is launching its new Digital Media Hub suite of services for sport and live events. By aggregating multiple virtualized technologies into a single ecosystem, the Digital Media Hub allows a live feed to be treated in multiple ways to create content suitable for cross-platform use, in both real-time or for use at a later date.

The live feed can be used for linear playout or to stream to live platforms of the rights holder’s choice, including social media or websites. Using the same live feed, content can be manually or automatically clipped, edited, metadata attached and shared, either short or long-form. For example, highlights clips can be shared quickly on social media to maximize viewer engagement or packages created for OTT platforms.

All the clipped content – short and long-form - is then made available via our new Marketplace Platform in multiple formats/different sizes – including at broadcast quality - and branded using customers’ brand guidelines. This platform facilitates content exchange between any relevant parties, including selling that content, in hassle-free transactions. All these services can be easily monitored throughout the process using our digital supervision tool.

Digital Media Hub has been developed in conjunction with a number of rights holders with these services already having been used by them.

Also on Show

New version of Globecast XN – Reach new audiences quickly using the public internet

Globecast will also be showing its newly enhanced, fast set-up content distribution solution over public internet technology, GCXN. In the latest version, Globecast has expanded the flexibility of the service via additional customer premise connectivity options. Customers can use Globecast-supplied NetInsight technology, or they can now use OEM alternatives. In addition, operators can now also access GCXN via cloud using a virtual internet transport application.

GXCN has also been updated with new multi-acquisition capability, allowing customer connection via two ISPs concurrently, providing a significantly enhanced level of redundancy.

Customers can confidently entrust their main distribution, disaster recovery and monitoring services with broadcast-grade quality to GCXN. They can reach new audiences with secure and robust transport over the public internet for content distribution. There is growing GCXN community consisting of ISPs and cable operators, allowing broadcasters to increase their reach easily and cost-effectively.

