Giuseppe Angilello Joins Riedel as Sales Manager in Italy

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Sept. 5, 2018 — Riedel Communications today announced that Giuseppe Angilello has joined the company as Sales Manager for Italy. Charged with expanding Riedel's sales and rental businesses serving the Italian broadcast and AV markets, Angilello reports directly to Maribel Román, Riedel's General Manager for South Europe.

Angilello joins Riedel from Avid Technology Italy, where he served for almost a decade in channel sales and business-channel development roles. While at Avid Italy, he was ranked No. 1 channel sales manager for Southern Europe in 2017 for closing sight-unseen sales of newly released products. Prior to Avid, Angilello held inside sales and technical operation roles for Telecom Italia S.p.A. in Rome, served as VAS media specialist for HP Italia, and was the technical supervisor for the video streaming platform of the Università Campus Bio-Medico. He holds a certificate in sales and marketing from the Business School of the Politecnico di Milano and is a graduate of the Executive Development Program in Sales Management from the Amsterdam School of Management.

"Giuseppe is a great addition to our European sales operation. He has deep and proven experience developing and motivating teams and building sustainable and profitable relationships with customers and channel partners," Román said. "His track record of maximizing sales results and increase company profitability will be a great asset as we continue to expand our market presence in Italy."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

