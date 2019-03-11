GB Labs will unveil new Core.4 and Core.4 Lite operating systems at NAB 2019

NAB 2019, 6-11 April, Booth SL5324: Leaders in intelligent storage solutions, GB Labs, will launch its latest operating systems, Core.4 and Core.4 Lite, at NAB 2019.



The new Core.4 is a high-performance, custom OS specifically designed to serve media files with an additional intelligence layer that delivers ultimate stability and quality of service for every user. Moreover, its power-saving intelligence means that Core.4 ensures consistent, reliable performance while using the least amount of disks. Its expanded range of demonstrably useful features, plus an improved user interface, are all engineered to further enhance users’ ability to manage and enhance online workflows.



Included as standard in Core.4 is GB Labs’ Mosaic asset organization software, created to improve asset organization and accessibility for intensive, media-centric workflows.



The Mosaic software can automatically scour all inbuilt metadata and integrate with AI tagging systems that, with Spotlight, provides users with the kind of power they need to find what they are looking for swiftly and economically.



The streamlined but no less powerful Core.4 Lite software now available for GB Labs’ FastNAS, F-16, and F-16 Nitro storage systems provides dynamic bandwidth control and equally dynamic expansion capability. Core.4 Lite also supports user capacity quotas and bandwidth control offering greater user control. It also includes Mosaic software.



GB Labs CEO-CTO Dominic Harland, said, “Building on the success of Core.3, Core.4 provides a wide range of advanced, highly intelligent benefits that accelerate, protect, and support the storage and organization of users’ assets now and into the foreseeable future.”



All users who purchased GB Labs products from the start of Q4/2018 will receive Core.4 for free, with expected shipment during NAB 2019. Current users of Core.3 will be able to purchase an upgrade from summer 2019.



About GB Labs

GB Labs is the global leader in Intelligent Media Storage, creating a shared storage ecosystem for the media industry. By understanding real-world industry problems, cutting-edge technologies have been developed for the unique "CORE" software that fulfils end users’ needs. Regardless of where the production is being filmed, how big the team is or the size of budget, GB Labs can provide a solution to ensure deadlines are met and throughout the whole process, content is secure.



Find out more at: www.gblabs.com or call: EUROPE (+44) (0)118 455 5000 or USA (+1) 661 493 8480.



