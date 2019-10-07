GB Labs partners with NCS Techno Systems to demo Mosaic and CORE.4 Lite at Broadcast India

Broadcast India 2019, Mumbai, 17-19 October 2019,Stall 804A: Leaders in intelligent storage solutions, GB Labs, will join its new partner, Chennai-based NCS Techno Systems, to showcase the advantages of GB Labs’ award-winning Mosaic automatic asset organiser and new CORE.4 Lite operating system during Broadcast India at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, from 17-19 October.



GB Labs will be on hand at Broadcast India with NCS Techno Systems to also demonstrate GB Labs’ EasyLTO software, Analytics Centre, and unique Dynamic Bandwidth Control capabilities.



Ramasamy Kalairajan, Managing Director, NCS Techno Systems said, “We are delighted to partner with GB Labs. We had long been searching for a storage solution that coupled unmatched performance with the most desirable value adds that could be attained within a customer’s budget. We eventually found that only GB Labs’ storage solutions matched all of those criteria.”



GB Labs CEO-CTO Dominic Harland added, “NCS Techno Systems has provided specialised products and solutions to broadcast media clients for a decade and has a complete understanding about broadcast workflows and requirements. Like us, NCS always ensures the best quality, whether it be classic software or state-the-art hardware. NCS takes great pride in introducing affordable, best-in-class solutions to the Indian media market and we are proud to now work alongside them.”



The highly intuitive Mosaic automatic asset organiser streamlines workflows in ways that make it far easier to very quickly search for, retrieve, and view relevant previews of video assets. Mosaic does this by automatically scanning all inbuilt metadata and integrating it with AI tagging, providing the ability to store, catalogue, and retrieve assets with no need for manual intervention of any kind.



The new "CORE.4 Lite" operating system for GB Labs’ SPACE, ECHO, VAULT. and FastNAS high-performance storage system ranges is a custom OS that is specifically used to serve media files. This high degree of speciality guarantees stable performance for every user, whether as workgroups or individuals, while maximising the efficiency of every disk.



Finally, GB Labs and NCS will demo and discuss how GB Labs’ unique Dynamic Bandwidth Control identifies and selects high, medium, and low priority users to guarantee that the storage system operates at peak performance 100 percent of the time, for 100 percent of its users.

###



About NCS Techno?

NCS Techno Systems is a Media Technology consulting and System Integration company providing services and selling products for TV channels, DTH Operators, IPTV, and Cable Headend. NCS can provide complete solutions for Broadcasters from conceptualization to On-Air covering every aspect of Media Technology. NCS deals with state-of-the-art equipment vendors across the globe to provide the best solutions and products to their customers at an affordable cost, ensuring customer satisfaction at every step of the integration process, covering all core areas of broadcasting from production, post production, playout, ingest, monitoring, logging and compliance, encoding/transcoding, media asset management archiving, through to graphics and branding.



Find out more at: http://ncstech.in.



About GB Labs

GB Labs is the global leader in Intelligent Media Storage, creating a shared storage ecosystem for the media industry. By understanding real-world industry problems, cutting-edge technologies have been developed for the unique "CORE" software that fulfils end users’ needs. Regardless of where the production is being filmed, how big the team is or the size of budget, GB Labs can provide a solution to ensure deadlines are met and throughout the whole process, content is secure.



Find out more at: www.gblabs.com or call: EUROPE (+44) (0)118 455 5000 or USA (+1) 661 493 8480.



Company Contact:

Matt Worth

GB Labs

Email: m.worth@gblabs.co.uk

Phone: +44 (0) 118 455 5000



Media Contact:

Kara Myhill

Manor Marketing

Email: kara@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0) 7899 977222