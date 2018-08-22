GatesAir Appoints Jacky Yee to Asia-Pacific Leadership Role



CINCINNATI,August 22,2018 — GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters, continues to grow its global sales team with the appointment of Jacky Yee as Head of Sales, Asia-Pacific. Based in Singapore, Jacky will lead a team of four regional sales managers and report directly to Rich Redmond, President and Managing Director, International.

Jacky comes to GatesAir with more than 20 years of experience in the broadcast and audio-visual industries, including key regional and director-level sales roles with industry heavyweights such as Tektronix, Extron Electronics, Grass Valley Group and Snell Advanced Media. His vast experience also includes a stint as Sales Manager, Southeast Asia for Harris Broadcast Communications Division – the company from which GatesAir was born. While at Harris, Jacky exceeded sales quota each year.

His return to GatesAir coincides with a restructuring initiative by CEO Bruce D. Swail that has already increased company visibility in key growth regions worldwide. Jacky’s experience with digital transitions, including his time at Harris focused on the over-the-air business, will be invaluable to accelerating that growth throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

“Having witnessed the transition of analog to digital TV broadcasting in the APAC region from day one, I’m acutely aware of how regional regulatory initiatives have divided the implementation phases,” said Yee. “Because of this, I see many opportunities to grow GatesAir’s television business across the Asia-Pacific subregions and emerging countries, while continuing to refresh FM infrastructure and advance digital radio. Since GatesAir has always been focused on its core over-the-air TV and radio business, its recognition as an industry leader leaves the company well-placed to build on momentum around the ongoing digital transition.”

Jacky’s experience in the broadcast industry has also led to strong relationships with broadcasters and existing GatesAir channel partners across the Asia-Pacific region – two important tenets that Redmond views as valuable to GatesAir’s regional growth.

“Jacky brings a wealth of experience and strong industry relationships to GatesAir, based on a successful career with roles of increasing responsibility,” said Redmond. “The Asia-Pacific region has rich cultures, numerous long-term broadcasters and many new business opportunities. His strong leadership and in-depth understanding of Asia-Pacific cultures and our customers will be a cornerstone for GatesAir’s future success in this region.”

