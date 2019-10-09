NAB Show New York: FOR-A to Highlight Latest in Live Production

Cypress, CA, October 8, 2019 – FOR-A will demonstrate its focus on comprehensive product integration with a showcase of its range of signal processors, encoder/decoders, video production switchers, video servers, and graphics systems at the company’s booth at NAB Show New York. FOR-A® will exhibit in Booth N530 during the show which runs from October 16-17 in the Javits Center in New York City.

FOR-A’s NAB New York booth lineup includes the FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor, the IP-HE950 encoder/decoder, HVS-490 HANABI switcher, Variant Systems Group’s Envivo Studio production suite and Envivo Replay sports and live event replay solution, ClassX content creation and graphics playout solution, the CG-Portable compact character generator, and the ODYSSEY Insight video server.

Aside from its NAB New York appearance, the FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor is featured at other high-profile events, including October’s 2019 world rugby event, the 2020 Tokyo summer games, and the start of the new professional football leagues in Europe. The FOR-A FA-9600 dual channel signal processor is gaining attention from premiere broadcasters looking for the highest quality, image conversion technology for these prestigious events.

Fujitsu’s IP-HE950 real-time H.265/HEVC encoder/decoder units employs the latest compression tools and image processing algorithms to provide best-in-class video fidelity. The IP-HE950 supports real-time 4K contribution, as well as SD and HD. The IP-HE950 utilizes new H.265/HEVC technology, which can provide a two times compression ratio over H.264/AVC technology. FOR-A is a distributor of Fujitsu’s high-performance encoders and decoders in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as select regions in Latin America.

The compact HANABI HVS-490 opens the door to more affordable 4K production. HDMI 2.0b specification support provides 4K output to a multi-viewer. Offering exclusive features, including MELite™ technology, which extends the switcher’s 2 M/Es to offer 6 M/E performance, the HVS-490 is designed for use in any live environment, including mobile shoots, events, and in-house corporate productions. The switcher provides users with event memory and macro functions, as well as integrated frame synchronizers and multi viewers.

Just introduced at NAB 2019 in April, Variant Systems will showcase the new Envivo Studio to NAB New York attendees. Envivo Studio is an all-in-one live production system that includes a clip player, still store, shot box, live switcher, internal keyer, coaching review tool and powerful capabilities including VDCP control, 24hr loop record inputs, and slow motion replay.

Envivo Replay offers a complete replay solution packaged in an intuitive user interface with continuous multiple iso-channel recording capabilities, simultaneous clip storage of multiple angles to clip bins, playlists for highlights playback, built-in branding capabilities, direct publishing to social media platforms, and support for high speed super slow-motion cameras. At NAB Show New York, both Envivo systems will be shown with a Dante audio interface, enabling the systems to support uncompressed, multi-channel, low latency digital audio over a standard Ethernet network. Studio and Replay also support NDI (Network Device Interface), a free protocol for Video-Over-IP.

A demo of the latest ClassX solution of 2D/3D character generation and live motion graphics and playout software integrated with FOR-A video switchers will be on the FOR-A booth. ClassX’s graphics suite of solutions is popular with universities, digital signage, live event, and sports production applications. FOR-A is the exclusive distributor of ClassX in North, Central and South America. The agreement provides broadcasters and live event producers with the ability to create and play out ClassX real-time broadcast graphics integrated with FOR-A video switchers.

The compact and low-cost character generator CG-Portable with Brainstorm software will be introduced for the first time in the U.S. during NAB New York. The unit provides a wide array of text and graphic functions, including two independent text overlays, static and animated logo insertion, timer overlay with up/down count, and fill/key mixing over live background video or uploaded graphics. With a rich feature set at an affordable price point, this unit is perfect for a variety of CG applications.

ODYSSEY’s Insight Production Server is a multi-channel playout system, available in a two- or four-channel configuration. Offering a Web interface for control from any device with a web browser (no installation required), the video server provides a wide range of supported wrappers and codecs for media contribution and video play out with time delay playback.

